5 Intergender WWE matches that need to happen

WWE has offered every kind of match imaginable. Think of the wildest possible stipulation you can, and chances are Vince McMahon and his company have produced it.

One of the most talked about matches in recent times has been the intergender match. This matchup has been present in wrestling for decades. However, societal norms meant it was frowned upon for most of its history.

Nevertheless, there have been many iconic intergender matches that have taken place over the years. From Chyna's battles with male colleagues to Candice LeRae's duels against or alongside men, fans have seen some solid intergender outings.

In that regard, here are five WWE intergender matches that need to happen.

#5. On our list of five intergender matches WWE could book: Alexa Bliss vs. The Miz

Miz and Bliss in a match would be, well, bliss

The cool rhyming is just one of many reasons WWE should try and book Alexa Bliss vs. The Miz. We are going with a face Bliss taking on a heel Miz, making the feud and match simply must-see.

The promos between The Goddess and The A-Lister would be incredibly entertaining. Bliss seems like someone who can shut Miz up, and as for their match, there is little doubt that it would be a very solid outing.

#4. Becky Lynch vs. Happy Corbin

Remember the time Happy Corbin delivered an End of Days to Becky Lynch? It was a moment that drew a loud pop and genuinely shocked everyone watching.

Although Corbin got his introduction in the form of a Seth Rollins beatdown, it would have been more fun to see him get whooped by Lynch. WWE could give that to fans by booking The Man to take on The Lone Wolf in a match. The latter's trash talk and cheap tactics would ensure his opponent's victory is that much more memorable.

#3. Asuka vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Asuka and Nakamura can contest a masterpiece together

Asuka and Shinsuke Nakamura are two of the biggest stars to come out of Japan. They have both accomplished a lot in WWE, and could create further history by locking horns in an intergender match.

We have no doubt that the match Asuka and Nakamura contest will be a show-stealing wrestling clinic. The buildup to the bout could also have a lot of Japanese references and backstories to allow the duo to be themselves. All in all, the company would have a royal win on their hands should they have The Empress of Tomorrow and The King of Strong Style meet in the ring.

#2. Sasha Banks vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

This one practically writes itself. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' visionary/revolutionary ideas being shot down by Sasha Banks and leading to a match is about as natural a feud can get.

Rollins loves to run his mouth about his greatness and how he is above everyone else in WWE. Banks could take exception to his claims and putting him in his place is exactly what fans want to see. The two superstars are elite workers and will be able to establish a great build heading into their match.

As for the contest? When you have two of WWE's best performers in The Boss and The Architect, match quality is not a worry at all.

#1. Bianca Belair vs. Roman Reigns

Since Reigns has next to no credible challengers left, maybe Belair is the one?

Bianca Belair and Roman Reigns are the top performers in their respective divisions. They are two superstars who are the benchmarks in WWE today, so what if they went head-to-head?

Belair playing the ultimate babyface to Reigns' villain would be a compelling feud for the ages. The EST looking to knock the self-proclaimed greatest of all time off his high horse is exactly the sort of storyline an intergender rivalry should have.

Imagine the scenes when the current RAW Women's Champion fireman-carries The Tribal Chief, or the latter needing The Usos to help him defeat his opponent. There are so many ways this can go, and most of them are potential bangers.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Bianca Belair vs Roman Reigns? Yes No 8 votes so far