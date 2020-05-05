5 Current dream matches that have already happened outside WWE

CM Punk (left) vs AJ Styles is a dream WWE match

Throughout the decades and years, we, the fans of professional wrestling have witnessed some of the biggest fantasy dream matches turn to reality, courtesy of WWE. In the ever-evolving world of pro wrestling, some of us often come across the term 'anything is possible' and that indeed has been the case. I mean who would've thought that we would witness 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt face WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg and that too in 2020?

WWE, in particular, has given us several dream matches over the years between some of the biggest icons of the business. Goldberg vs Shawn Michaels, Bret Hart vs The Rock, and Brock Lesnar vs Batista are a few proper examples of fantasy matches that have occurred on just the one solitary occasion in the past.

However, over the years, the fans have also been hoping to see some of the biggest names in the business clash in a WWE ring. One of the finest examples of that being the arrival of Sting in WWE back at Survivor Series, 2014, as many fans hoped the WCW icon would finally square off against The Undertaker in a WWE ring.

But, of course, that never happened and Sting officially called it a career after failing to capture the WWE Title from Seth Rollins in 2016. The interesting part, however, is the fact that Sting and The Undertaker did face each other in 1990 when the former successfully defended the NWA World Heavyweight Championship against "Mean" Mark Callous.

The present-day WWE roster is filled with some of the biggest names in the business, people who are bound to succeed as the next generation of Superstars in WWE. Even among those, the WWE Universe is hoping to witness some of the marquee dream matches between these well-established WWE Superstars.

With that being said, in this list, we will take a look back at some of the biggest dream matches featuring present WWE Superstars who have collided against each other in the past, prior to their arrival to the company.

However, one interesting aspect regarding this list is the fact that I've decided to exclude well-known dream matches that have already transpired in the past. For example, Rey Mysterio vs Eddie Guerrero vs CM Punk or The Undertaker vs Sting are matches that we're quite familiar with by this point and therefore, here are 5 dream matches that we hope to see featuring present-day WWE Superstars.

#5 Keith Lee vs Matt Riddle - PWG and EVOLVE Wrestling

Keith Lee vs Matt Riddle would be an instant NXT classic

Prior to signing with WWE, Keith Lee was arguably one of the hardest working stars on the Independent Circuit and so was Matt Riddle. Over the recent months, Lee has been absolutely tremendous in WWE and has won over the WWE Universe's trust with his insane performance at last year's Survivor Series and on NXT.

On the other hand, Riddle has also showcased his talent in both inside the ring and on the microphone and is known for being incredibly witty on social media, as well. Both Lee and Riddle are in possession of respective titles in NXT and despite both men being babyfaces, a clash between the two in a singles match remains as a dream bout for several fans out there.

However, prior to their arrival in WWE, Riddle and Lee faced each other under PWG and EVOLVE Wrestling, with Lee's last match for the latter promotion being against his biggest rival from the Indie Circuit.