5 dream matches for Will Ospreay in WWE

Will Ospreay hardly seems to be the talent who would fit in as an integral part of the WWE roster. He began primarily as a high-flyer, with his acrobatic efforts during matches earning simultaneous praise and criticism.

Amongst his critics were certain legends of the industry and active WWE superstars. Thus, a connection between the Aerial Assassin and the Vince McMahon-led behemoth seems impossible.

However, in pro wrestling, one can never say never. Ospreay once participated in a heated Twitter exchange with Big Van Vader, which led to the duo facing each other in a pro wrestling match. Ospreay is currently a featured star for NJPW and its partners. But at one point in his career, he may want to accept an offer from WWE to try his luck.

Ospreay is no longer a pure high-flyer and at this point, he is more of an all-rounder. He has vastly improved his mat game and often uses powerhouse moves. Moreover, he has multiple dream matches waiting to transpire if he signs with WWE.

Here is a list of five dream opponents for Will Ospreay in WWE.

#5 Former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Cesaro

Not many in the pro wrestling industry have any doubts over Cesaro's in-ring ability. His often bland promo skills are negated and then some by his impressive in-ring skills.

Having a seemingly endless arsenal, Cesaro could prove to be a good starting rival for Will Ospreay if the latter joins WWE. They can participate in a multi-match feud and the in-ring work will certainly be stellar.

Another option is to recreate Cesaro's best-of-seven series with Sheamus. Ospreay will prove his worth to the unaware portion of the WWE audience, and Cesaro will shine bright in every match.

