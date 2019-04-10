5 early predictions for the winner of the 2019 Men's Money in the Bank

Nathan Smith

Following the craziness that was WrestleMania 35, the WWE are looking to launch into the rest of 2019 with their superstar shakeup, and the next big step along the long, winding road to WrestleMania 36 is Money in the Bank.

The WWE have a 'Big 4' PPV - Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series, but MITB has become just as important over the last few years, with the Ladder match contested on the show becoming one of the most important to a WWE stars career on the calendar.

From Edge to CM Punk to Daniel Bryan, the briefcase that is suspended above the ring can launch plenty of careers, and while the company has also gone with established stars for this spot, it's always best to give a rising star the rub.

So without further ado, read on as we look forward to Money in the Bank with 5 possible options the WWE can go with to become Mr. Money in the Bank 2019.

#5 Buddy Murphy

Over the past year, The Best Kept Secret in WWE has just been getting better and better, and he's done that while cutting weight to fit under the 205-pound weight limit, so if he were to bump up to heavyweight, there's nothing that he couldn't achieve.

The Superstar Shakeup next week is the perfect opportunity to catapult The Juggernaut to either RAW or Smackdown, and once he gets there, with the combination of attitude, athleticism and in-ring skill, Murphy would be on the fast track to the main event level.

While he isn't the over-the-top character that the WWE like to push, he's an incredible talent, and given the depth of babyface talent that the WWE have on hand to combat Main Event Murphy, it's about time he's given the chance to do just that, main event on the main roster, because he will prove just how good he is.

