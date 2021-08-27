5 most emotional matches in WWE

Thousands upon thousands of matches have occurred in WWE throughout history. Some have sometimes made us question why we watch and others have got us on the edge of our seat. There have been very few that have moved us and made us feel things we don't normally feel watching wrestling.

From seeing one of our favorite wrestlers perform in their last match, to seeing a superstar win a fully deserved championship. The emotions range, but that's what makes it all worth it being a fan.

That being said, let's take a look at the five most emotional matches in WWE.

#5. Eddie Guerrero defeats Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship

#5. Eddie Guerrero defeats Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship

The impossible happened for Eddie Guerrero at the WWE No Way Out pay-per-view in 2004. Who could have imagined that 'Latino Heat' would finally make it to the top, defeating one of WWE's hand-crafted best?

Guerrero earned his opportunity by winning the first-ever 15-man Royal Rumble match on SmackDown. This gifted him the opportunity to face then-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for the title. A sold-out crowd at the Cow Palace in Daly City, California, witnessed history.

So 16 years ago today, Eddie Guerrero won the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar.



What a moment, man. Eddie truly earned it. That man had it all, and I'm glad he got his moment.



Thank you, Eddie. pic.twitter.com/Ck1jJXGsvh — P̷u̷n̷k̷.̷™̷ (@TheEnduringIcon) February 15, 2020

The stars aligned, as Eddie Guerrero lied, cheated and stole everyone's hearts. Thanks to the inteference from Goldberg and the referee being down. Eddie took his chance. He gave Brock a DDT onto the WWE Championship belt in the ring, before climbing to the top rope. He delivered a frog splash for the ages to capture world championship gold for the first time in his career.

The WWE Universe went crazy. Tears of joy spread throughout the Arena. It even brought WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to tears backstage. Bruce Prichard, speaking on his Something To Wrestle With podcast, reflected on the night:

"It was a standing ovation. There were hugs and tears all around. Vince was crying. He was very emotional because it was magical. Everyone believed there was a happy ending. Brock came back and it was one of the best matches he ever had in his life, he was so thankful. Every once in a while a good guy wins, and that’s what happened in this night," Bruce Prichard said. (h/t TalkSport)

Eddie Guerrero's earlier journey in WWE wasn't an easy one. He was ultimately let go in 2001 following a series of real-life incidents outside the ring. Eddie fought and clawed his way back, and his work and determination was rewarded at No Way Out in 2004.

