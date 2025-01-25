5 Epic face-offs WWE could be planning for the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble match

The 2025 Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away, as the upcoming premium live event promises an insane evening featuring WWE's (and possibly TNA's) hottest stars. Now that some of the company's top male talents have already announced their participation in the PLE's eponymous match, it is difficult to tell who among them will get to pick the champion of their choosing to challenge at WrestleMania 41.

Another thing to look forward to is the highly anticipated face-offs that will likely go down during the event's 30-man battle royale. The promotion's creative has been building up various storylines that could potentially turn into blockbuster feuds, and what better way to turn up the heat than to showcase it at this year's Rumble?

Check out the superstars who could potentially take their beef to another level at this year's Royal Rumble.

#5. CM Punk - Roman Reigns

CM Punk and Roman Reigns during Survivor Series: WarGames. (Image credits: wwe.com)

CM Punk and Roman Reigns are just a couple of reasons every wrestling fan should watch this year's Royal Rumble. Seeing them having their much-awaited moment inside the ring during the match would certainly be one of the PLE's highlights.

With contrasting wrestling styles, it would be interesting to witness how their respective skills fare against each other. Another factor that got fans musing about this possible face-off is that both superstars are Paul Heyman guys. This could usher in a new storyline for two of WWE's top talents.

Punk helped Reigns in November 2024 to overcome Solo Sikoa's Bloodline and Bronson Reed in the WarGames match. While The Second City Saint and the OTC had problems teaming up, they eventually teamed up at the 2024 Survivor Series.

#4. Drew McIntyre - Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has made several enemies during his reign as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, one of whom is Drew McIntyre. Once they are inside the squared circle, the latter is expected to be locked into the former, as there will be hell to pay.

Fans might recall at Clash at the Castle in 2022, McIntyre almost dethroned the OTC when Solo Sikoa interfered by pulling the referee out of the ring. This lingered inside The Scottish Warrior's head as he was out for vengeance ever since. He will do anything to thwart Reigns' plans of regaining his former glory back.

#3. John Cena - CM Punk

CM Punk and John Cena (Image credits: wwe.com)

John Cena has announced that he will be joining this year's Royal Rumble, as it will be his final appearance at the event as a competitor. During the January 13 edition of WWE RAW, CM Punk also announced that he would be joining the 30-man brawl and called out the 16-time World Champion himself.

Cena and Punk have some history inside the ring. In 2011, the two superstars had one of WWE's most epic and memorable feuds. To that end, by the time they reunite inside the ring on February 1, fans will be in for some nostalgic hype.

#2. Seth Rollins - Roman Reigns

Similar to John Cena and CM Punk, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have some history that goes back to their days in The Shield.

As singles competitors, both became two of the most decorated superstars of WWE. During his reign as the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, Rollins was hailed as the company's workhorse champion, where he defended his title left and right. On the other hand, Reigns did an outstanding job of portraying a heel persona and spearheading The Bloodline.

A potential face-off at this year's Royal Rumble could reignite some past personal vendettas and reopen old wounds of betrayal.

#1. Jacob Fatu - Roman Reigns is a surefire Royal Rumble highlight

A face-off between Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu is a Royal Rumble highlight to look out for.

As of writing, The Samoan Werewolf has not explicitly made it known that he will be joining in the chaos. Fatu's rapid rise within WWE has been nothing but impressive due to his amazing in-ring work paired with his feral persona.

He already showed the WWE Universe that he never backs down, even if it is Reigns himself. Further, their previous showdown was well-received by fans, who want more of it.

