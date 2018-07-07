5 Epic Matches WWE Could Book For SummerSlam

Will WWE pull off something incredible at SummerSlam?

WWE's next PPV on the line - Extreme Rules takes place on the 15th of July, 2018 and judging by the match card of the show, the fans look disappointed.

The only saving grace now, however, is the biggest party of the summer, i.e., SummerSlam. The PPV is scheduled to take place in Brooklyn, New York for the fourth time in a row.

While multiple rumors are speculating that Brock Lesnar might not wrestle at the show, the company needs to pull off something main-event worthy this time around to invoke interest among the crowd.

Since WWE has a lot of credible stars ruling the business, it wouldn't be hard for the creative team to book some incredible matches for the show.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the five biggest matches WWE could be booking for SummerSlam this year.

#1 Daniel Bryan, The Undertaker and Kane Vs. SAnitY

If history is anything to go by, then there is a possibility

Now, this may not be the match you would want to see the Undertaker in at SummerSlam, but the history between these superstars could perfectly fit in against an evil side like SAnitY.

The NXT faction needs a strong showing at a major PPV and considering that this could be the last time Undertaker wrestles at a show like SummerSlam, there could be a possibility.

Kane's surprising return to team up with Daniel Bryan has gravitated a lot of attention to the tag-division and joining hands with The Phenom for one night only could provide them with enough momentum.

A possible feud with SAnitY could give WWE programming a boost in terms of rating and could help the newly debuted faction in adapting to the main roster.

Undertaker's days as a professional performer are getting numbered, and participating in a six-man tag-team match could be the most productive thing he does at the show.