5 epic scenarios for CM Punk's return at WWE Survivor Series 2019

CM Punk, WWE Title, Brock Lesnar...you do the math!

AEW Full Gear's hard hitting main event between the deranged Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega has had tongues wagging in the pro wrestling world these past few days.

Was it too brutal? Did it cross a line in the sand? Or did it just reveal a side of AEW that we didn't know existed, perhaps?

Even as the pro wrestling fraternity mulled over those questions, their attention was abruptly hijacked by the return of CM Punk to WWE-related television when he debuted on FOX's WWE Backstage show.

To clarify, Punk will be working for FOX and not WWE. He has also repeatedly maintained that he has zero interest in lacing up those boots, 'X'-ing those handwraps and setting his watch to Clobbering Time again.

But when Cult of Personality's electric intro riff hit, Paige's glorious disbelief, Joe's warm smile of recognition and Adam Cole's air guitaring all melted into a cresendo of a moment that captured a pro wrestling fan's imagination.

After five long years, CM Punk was back - sort of - in the WWE.

WWE on FOX's Youtube channel did nothing to dispel the euphoria either, pinning a comment asking fans if that moment finally marked his return to the company.

With Survivor Series just around the corner and conveniently scheduled to take place in Punk's hometown of Chicago...we'd certainly like to think so.

Here then, are five epic scenarios for CM Punk's potential return at Survivor Series 2019.

#5 Interfering in the Brock Lesnar vs Rey Mysterio Title match

We all know how this match is going to go...

If CM Punk were to return to WWE, it'd be a safe bet to assume that he'd be plugged right at the top of the totem pole, challenging for one of the main titles straight away.

Despite half a decade away from the company and pro wrestling as a whole, arenas still resonate with chants of 'CM Punk' and a potential return - that he so vehemently keeps shooting down - is bullishly considered within fan circles a matter of when and not if.

After all this time, it is undeniable CM Punk is still extremely popular - perhaps even more so than most active WWE Superstars.

That, coupled with his storied history with the WWE Championship and the nefarious Brock Lesnar - Paul Heyman duo, make an interference in the WWE Title match a tempting option.

Everyone already has a pretty astute idea of how Brock Lesnar vs Rey Mysterio probably going to go. An underdog versus the Beast generally ends only one way.

The return of CM Punk, however, would shatter the predictability, not to mention the roof of Allstate Arena too.

