5 harsh realities about CM Punk's WWE return that nobody wants to talk about

CM Punk

CM Punk has made a return to WWE in the program WWE Backstage and everybody is excited! While it came as a surprise to many, it really shouldn't have, especially since he openly admitted to having done a tryout for the program.

He even said in an interview:

I did the FOX thing. They asked me to come out and I was already in LA, so I went into the FOX studios. I guess you could call it an audition? I haven't heard a thing. Renee Young and Booker T, I haven't seen either of them in 5+ years. I think Renee is great, that's the kind of thing she is built for. Booker, to me, he's Booker; he's always laughing and he's good for that kind of role.

To add to that, Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue broke a story on it and things are now confirmed. CM Punk was the big announcement that was teased and from the reaction that Paige had, there were a lot more people that were taken by surprise.

But with all the buzz and excitement, people are getting prematurely excited. Not to be the spoil sport here, but there are still a few harsh realities about CM Punk's return that nobody wants to talk about - but we will.

#5 He's only going to appear on select dates

It's not a weekly thing

We hate to break this to you, but CM Punk's appearances on WWE backstage are going to be for select dates and will be limited. Not that they need him, especially since Renee Young is so good at her job, but there's no doubt that he's going to be a huge boost to their viewership.

With that said, he won't be around every week and that's probably going to disappoint some fans.

This was revealed in WWE's statement which said that he will make "select appearances" for the Backstage show:

"Phil Brooks, better known as CM Punk, joins WWE Backstage as a special contributor and analyst. He will make select appearances in studio alongside host Renee Young and analyst Booker T."

