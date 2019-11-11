5 reasons why Vince McMahon won't be allowed to bury SmackDown at Survivor Series 2019

FOX plays a big role in all of this

Survivor Series for the last few years has had a very unfortunate tradition in that SmackDown is always made to look like the weaker brand. It was only in 2016 where SmackDown looked remotely close, but even then the brand lost 2-1.

Last year was the example of a complete burial of SmackDown and we're not even sure why. RAW won every single match in the interbrand warfare and the entire purpose of it seemed bizarre. Atleast in 2017, there was a 4-3 win for RAW, but even in that case, the main event was underwhelming.

2016 was undoubtedly one of the best Survivor Series shows of all time and the men's Survivor Series match was an all-time classic. However, this article isn't about the past. It's about the upcoming Survivor Series in 2019.

Many fans are worried that WWE will continue to bury SmackDown, but that doesn't seem feasible this year and here's why it won't be happening!

#5 A change in tradition

2018's incredible main event

Things need to change and WWE knows this. If they constantly have Survivor Series be a repetitive PPV year after year (like Hell in a Cell), then the show itself will lose a lot of prestige.

We must remember that it still is one of the big 4 PPVs and WWE will want to break the tradition and cycle that has been happening for a while now. This would mean that WWE can't bury SmackDown the way they have before and make the brand look like it's the weaker brand.

This would mean that some other brand would have to take the fall but that's ok because it's a change in the way things should go. Simply put, they can't afford to have SmackDown lose as badly this year. Not that there are too many interbrand matches anyway.

