6 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon will push for Survivor Series 2019

Roman Reigns picked up a huge win at WWE Crown Jewel

The build to WWE Survivor Series 2019 is officially underway and we can put WWE Crown Jewel behind us. We know that you're probably not a big fan of those PPVs but this time around, things are getting exciting for Survivor Series.

WWE couldn't go with the general RAW vs SmackDown theme this year since the Wild Card rule already gave us 6 months worth of Interbrand match-ups. To inject the PPV with some fresh matches, WWE decided to add NXT to the mix and we couldn't be more excited about it!

The storylines feel fresh, the invasions don't feel overdone and the number of fresh faces makes every episode exciting. This feels like the first time in years where RAW, NXT and SmackDown are all must-watch shows simply due to the "anything can happen" factor.

The crossover makes it all the more fun and we're going to see quite a few superstars getting pushed for the PPV. Here are the ones who Vince McMahon will likely push the most.

#6. Rey Mysterio

This one is going to be good!

It seems like every Survivor Series since 2017, Brock Lesnar has had to face a smaller opponent. We're not complaining since both 2017 and 2018 have seen Lesnar thrive in dream matches where he was motivated to have a great match.

This should be no different and we expect fireworks from Rey Mysterio and Brock Lesnar. While it's clear that Mysterio isn't going to be taking the title off Brock Lesnar, he will be getting pushed in the next couple of weeks and will surely be made to look strong so he can look like a legitimate threat to Brock Lesnar. It's going to be interesting to see how it plays out.

