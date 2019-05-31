5 Epic Wrestling Theme Song Covers You Need To Hear

Everndran FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 420 // 31 May 2019, 08:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Which one of these themes do you like the most?

What will the world be without music? All these unique sounds that give us joy, help through our sorrow, and motivate us are so important in our lives, it is often undervalued.

While most of the modern day music we hear is usually looked upon as three minutes of absurdity that has no substance or significance (some of that statement is true), music means different things to different people, so it's hard to criticise what someone else finds relatable.

In the area of wrestling, music is unimaginably important to the structure of the product, as imagine a world without Stone Cold's iconic glass shattering tune exploding as he comes down to the ring to whip ass, now try and fathom how different we would remember that moment today.

Think about how impactful The Undertaker's legacy with his legendary gong sounding off before the lights going out, we could be here all day talking about each one of wrestling most memorable theme tunes and how significant it was in shaping the product into the global powerhouse it is today.

But for the sake of your precious time, let us go through some of the best wrestling covers you might have not heard, and if you did, well done, you're ahead of the curve.

#1 Baron Corbin's Theme By Brooks Farris Drums

What a cover

Baron Corbin has not been everyone's favourite heel ever since WWE started pushing him as the top guy on Smackdown Live all those years ago, but Corbin is just dpoing his job as a villainous bad guy.

However, the heat Corbin gets is not the one your typical heel gets, it's more along the line of go away.

This is not fair if you really rate Corbin's performances in the ring, as he can put on a clinic in the ring from time to time.

Advertisement

Therefore, If there is one thing fans can agree on about Corbin is that his theme song is awesome.

As Corbin's 'End of Days' soundtrack was still great before WWE updated it, but after the lyrics performed by Tommy Vext were added, this track went from great to absolutely fantastic.

So, if you were looking for the best cover of this song, look no more, as Brooks Farris' drum cover of the song is the best cover on Youtube at the moment.

1 / 5 NEXT