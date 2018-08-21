5 essential changes needed for WWE Raw and SmackDown Live

An exciting story-line on this week's Raw

At SummerSlam, storylines culminated and new ones took shape, see video below. However, on Raw and SmackDown Live the entertainment value has been lackluster. Moreover, at some points very disheartening. One such example has been the feud between Baron Corbin and Finn Balor. Therefore, what can be expected?

At present Raw seems to have an advantage with the reformation of The Shield. Moreover, with the event surrounding new Raw Women's champion Ronda Rousey.

Whereas, on SmackDown Live AJ Styles and Samoa Joe's feud is heating up. Nevertheless, with Survivor Series mere months ahead, changes are needed. Let's explore them further.

#5 The Tag Team division

New Day performed excellently but who will be the new contenders for the title?

At SummerSlam, neither Tag Team Championship changed hands. The Bludgeon Brothers successfully defended against The New Day.

Whereas, The B-Team defended against The Revival. However, these matches have been seen many times before. It seems the tag team division on both brands needs freshening up.

On Raw, there are many credible tag teams. However, they have yet received an opportunity at decent storylines.

Names such as Authors of Pain. Whereas, on SmackDown Live, there are names such as; Sanity or Karl Andersen and Luke Gallows. However, they have been losing out to teams like; New Day or The Usos.

Outside of the WWE tag team wrestling is booming and popular. Names like The Young Bucks and Ohio Versus Everything have been very entertaining. In NXT tag team wrestling has been booming as well, see video below.

Therefore, Raw and SmackDown should look at changing their methods. Or, await some NXT call-ups. Nevertheless, tag team wrestling needs a change.

