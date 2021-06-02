5 ex-WWE world champions who are in AEW

Vince McMahon's WWE no longer holds an almost monopoly-like situation in the pro wrestling business. Since its inception in 2019, AEW has offered pro wrestling fans an alternative that many have been yearning for years.

AEW is probably the first pro wrestling company since the demise of WCW to run WWE close. AEW President Tony Khan has utilized his financial power to bring in some star names and legends of pro wrestling, some of whom were previously with Vince McMahon's company.

Several multi-time world champions have switched sides to join the AEW bandwagon. Here are 5 former WWE world champions who are in AEW currently.

#5 Chris Jericho - 6 world titles in WWE

Chris Jericho as the WWE Undisputed Champion

One of the first big names to join AEW from WWE was Chris Jericho. The signing of Jericho was a huge acquisition by Tony Khan and co. as he was not a "has been" wrestler and was still very relevant.

His signing showed that AEW was to be a serious contender to WWE's dominance as he was seen as someone who would have been with Vince McMahon's company until his retirement. In his almost two-decade stint with WWE, Jericho was a six-time world champion, winning the Undisputed WWF Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and the WCW/World Championship, apart from numerous other singles and tag team titles.

He had a Hall of Fame-worthy career in WWE, but is crafting a new story for himself at AEW in what has been a very impressive pro wrestling career.

Jericho has been one of the mainstays of AEW over the last two years and was also the inaugural World Champion. He held the title for just over 180 days, before losing it to the next former WWE star on the list...

