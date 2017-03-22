WWE WrestleMania 33: 5 expectations for the post-WrestleMania SmackDown

The new season of WWE begins..

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 22 Mar 2017, 01:00 IST

How will SD Live follow up on their Mania matches?

The Raw after WrestleMania has become such a big occasion that it's almost spoken about with the same enthusiasm as Mania itself. It's the equivalent of a season premiere for WWE as they turn the page on all storylines that were blown off at the showcase of the immortals, with many fans eagerly waiting to see what new characters and feuds will arise just twenty-four hours after the granddaddy of them all.

This year, however, Raw is set to share the spotlight with their blue brand neighbours over at SmackDown LIVE. It's an exciting prospect for the WWE Universe as not only does it put SmackDown on the same kind of level as Raw, but it also extends the WrestleMania trip itself for fans who travel thousands of miles to see the event in person.

Now we aren't here to guarantee anything one way or the other, but we are going to run down the expectations that a large chunk of SD LIVE fans have for the show. These apparently don't always come to fruition, so it's smart to keep things in perspective when watching it, as opposed to going into it with the mindset of "if this doesn't happen then Mania week is ruined - RUINED I tell you!".

With that being said, here are five expectations for the post-Mania SmackDown.

#5 The Rise of Nakamura

It's time

Get ready folks, because he's coming. Shinsuke Nakamura has been in NXT for almost a year now, and in that time he's achieved pretty much everything that a superstar could hope to achieve down in developmental. Now, however, it's time to see what he can do on the main roster as SmackDown Live is in desperate need of a few more main event names.

Nakamura would likely head straight into the upper mid card at the very least, making his mark in a way similar to Finn Balor back in the summer. Obviously, his presence on the blue brand would require some adjustment regarding his booking, but out of the two main shows, we think that SmackDown is more trustworthy when it comes to handling him correctly.

This next point may rub a few people the wrong way.