Extreme Rules 2017: 5 extreme facts about the Fatal 5-Way participants at Extreme Rules

The Fatal 5-Way Match comprises 5 participants who are more than familiar with all things Extreme.

Things are about to get Extreme.

Extreme Rules is upon us – the one time of the year WWE gets Extreme! The marquee PPV’s headliner this year was initially panned by the hardcore fans and critics, and hasn’t really gotten over with the casuals either.

Nevertheless, it still is a solid matchup on a decent pay-per-view card. Five of the red brand’s top Superstars will do battle in a Fatal 5-Way Extreme Rules Match as Bray Wyatt, Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and last but not the least, the inaugural WWE Universal champion Finn Balor, compete in order to determine the number 1 contender for the Universal Championship presently held by Brock Lesnar.

Will the Eater of Worlds slay the Beast or Triple H’s terrifying henchman put Lesnar to sleep with the Coquina Clutch? Can the Kingslayer dethrone the former UFC Heavyweight champion and current WWE King or will the Big Dog clean out Paul Heyman’s most valuable client from his yard?

Maybe, just maybe, the Demon King, for whom Heyman himself had words of high praise on a recent edition of RAW, may go on to stay true to his role of a dark horse, win the Fatal 5-Way and then, perhaps, lay waste to the notoriously untraceable and conspicuously absent Beast Incarnate.

Come June 4th we shall set forth on the path to getting the answers to all our questions. Baby steps, mind you! Extreme Rules will give us a clear, undisputed challenger to who’ll go on to face Lesnar on July 9th at Great Balls of Fire.

For now, let’s take a look at a select few Extreme facts that further solidify the legitimacy of how tough and gritty the five participants in the upcoming Extreme Rules headliner truly are.

#5 Bray Wyatt

Wyatt has carved his own niche in WWE.

A third-generation professional wrestler, born Windham Lawrence Rotunda, the man formerly known as Husky Harris started off being nothing more than a jobber in his days as part of the Nexus back around 2011.

A brain-rattling punt from Randy Orton sent him packing to WWE’s developmental territories and within the span of a year, the 30-year-old re-invented himself as Bray Wyatt. Under the guidance of the legendary, late-great Dusty Rhodes, Rotunda transformed himself into the Wyatt Family patriarch, the Eater of Worlds - Bray Wyatt.

Wyatt claims Husky Harris is dead.

Gone was the non-threatening, goofy flip-flopping Husky Harris and in place of him stood the ever-conniving, out-and-out charismatic, universally feared and deceptively agile Bray Wyatt. Wyatt would go on to become a WWE Champion in his second run on the company’s main-roster and is presently one of the brightest young stars on Monday Night RAW.

Former WWE Superstar JTG narrated the following story about Wyatt in his book, a story so Extreme and so death-defying, it’ll give one goosebumps.

As per JTG, Wyatt and him were driving in their rental car, with Big E and Alex Riley in another. All of a sudden a speeding car almost sideswiped Wyatt and JTG but drove off without causing damage.

Nevertheless, a while later, the same car knocked off Alex Riley and Big E off the road, in response to which Wyatt and JTG pursued the car in hopes of catching up with the rash driver and teaching the people in the other car a lesson.

However, whilst in hot pursuit of the car, Wyatt and JTG saw the driver of the car lose balance, following which the car did 6 complete barrel rolls and land up upside down with smoke coming out of the totaled vehicle.

Bray Wyatt, for all his villainous ways inside the ring, rushed to rescue the occupants of the totaled car, with complete disregard for his own safety, with the smoking car a ticking time bomb that could’ve gone off at any moment. Wyatt rescued a teenage girl from the passenger seat of the car on his own, following which, JTG narrates that he mustered the courage to help Bray pull the other girl, ergo the driver of the car, out after a brief struggle.

JTG stated that they called 911 to help the girls and left the scene in order to avoid any unnecessary media attention as well as to tend to their WWE obligations without wasting any more time. He also revealed that Bray Wyatt never bragged about the incident to anyone backstage nor did he seek any attention from the media on his said heroics.