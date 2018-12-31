5 Factions that need to happen in 2019!

AJ Styles. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

It's that time of the year when all eyes are towards 2019 and what it potentially holds for us.

The pro wrestling scene is at a turn towards a new direction with the McMahons controlling all the power. A new era, repeats Michael Cole every Monday; new matches, new opportunities, and with victories for teams like the Revival and deserving stars like Finn Balor, the future looks bright!

New factions could be an asset worth adding to the new directive of the WWE. Having done a similar list for 2018, it's time to fantasise about the dream factions that could happen in the coming year.

A faction adds a sudden value to a superstar, imbibing in them the qualities associated with the faction. That is what a faction is, a group of people coming together for a certain cause or having a mutual connection between them.

They could be a device that makes someone relevant again or makes a rookie leave a strong impact. So, here are 5 factions that need to happen in 2019!

5- The Styles Club

Last week's Smackdown had, let's say an interesting angle, between AJ Styles and Vince McMahon. The latter trying to incite the former into showing his true face.

McMahon urged Styles to wake the beast that is in a slumber inside his heart, and that punch to the chairman's face may be a wake-up call.

It will be interesting to see what new direction is planned for the Phenomenal One. Could he be the next heel turn after Daniel Bryan? Could the good brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, who have been scoring wins of late, join their old pal in this new endeavour?

If the answer is in the affirmative, then the club is the perfect fit to take over the house that AJ Styles built!

