5 Factions that The New Day still must face in WWE

There are plenty of first-time opponents that The New Day is yet to face in WWE.

Here is a list of potential opponents that Kofi, Big E, and Woods could face in the near future.

The New Day draped with championship gold.

The New Day is arguably one of the top factions in modern WWE history and the trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E have established their place as one of the most loved stables to have ever graced the professional wrestling industry.

With 8 WWE Tag Team Championship reigns to their name, The New Day is one of the highly-successful stables in WWE. Following the split of The Shield in 2019, The New Day are now, by far, the longest-standing faction in the company.

The majority of the stables on the main roster currently are still in their initial stages, having only just started out in WWE. By contrast, The New Day has already competed at the very highest-level in WWE and have faced pretty much every challenge available to them during their six-year run.

Over the years, Kofi, Big E, and Woods have had classic matches against the likes of The Shield, The Wyatt Family, and The O.C (FKA The Club), all of whom are some of the finest stables in recent WWE history. However, given how stacked the present-day WWE roster is, there are still plenty of first-time opponents available for The New Day and there are a number of factions who they are yet to share the ring with in WWE.

On a recent edition of WWE: The Bump, reigning WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champion, Wolfgang pitched the idea of a potential clash between New Day and his faction Gallus, claiming that he and his stablemates would love to square-off against The New Day. The currently-injured Xavier Woods has teased a return to action very soon and so this match could very soon be a reality.

Wolfgang's comments influenced me to put together a list of WWE factions who The New Day haven't faced yet - but should definitely compete against at some point in the future. Here are 5 WWE factions that Kingston, Big E and Woods have yet to face.

#5 Gallus

Gallus boys!

Needless to say, Gallus is pretty much the reason why I decided to put together this list and considering how dominant the trio has been on NXT UK over the past few months, a 6-man tag match against The New Day should definitely be something that WWE could consider within the next few months.

Now, of course, Gallus is still in their early-mid stages in NXT UK, however, the trio of Wolfgang, Mark, and Joe Coffey could turn out to be a real threat to The New Day. Gallus also captured the NXT UK Tag Titles last October and has held the straps for almost 250 days now.

A match against The New Day should be a really interesting affair.

