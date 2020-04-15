5 Superstars who could join WWE's version of Los Ingobernables

Andrade seemingly formed a new version of Los Ingobernables on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Here are 5 potential WWE Superstars who could align themselves with WWE's newest faction.

Austin Theory, Andrade, and Angel Garza have created their very own version of Los Ingobernables

In 2013, current WWE Superstar Finn Balor started a revolutionary movement when he formed the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling and ever since the group's inception, The Biz Cliz has revolutionized the world of Professional Wrestling.

Throughout the years, the Bullet Club expanded its growth over New Japan Pro Wrestling by adding the likes of Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, AJ Styles, Adam Cole, and Karl Anderson among notable names.

The faction simultaneously also established their legacy over in Ring of Honor, WWE (courtesy of The OC/The Club), and also on the Independent Circuit.

Similar to the Bullet Club's growth in Pro Wrestling, another faction that has also been on the rise is none other than Los Ingobernables. Initially formed in Mexico by La Mascara, Rush, and La Sombra, who now goes by the name of Andrade in WWE, Los Ingobernables has also been on a huge upsurge.

During the faction's early days, Los Ingobernables had three top members in their ranks from the CMLL roster but shortly afterward, added former WWE Superstar Marco Corleone (formerly known as Mark Jindrak in WWE) to their ranks.

However, it wasn't until 2015 that the faction underwent a massive change, as they added reigning IWGP Heavyweight Champion, Tetsuya Naito, to their ranks.

Naito's arrival pretty much turned Los Ingobernables into a whole different brand of its own, as the NJPW sensation went back to the Land of the Rising Sun and created his very own version of the group, Los Ingobernables de Japon.

Arguably considered as the hottest faction on the planet today, LIJ consists of six of the very best Superstars from the present-day NJPW roster and the group also has the IWGP Heavyweight, Intercontinental, Jr. Heavyweight, Open NEVERWEIGHT, and the 6-Man NEVER OPENWEIGHT Championships.

Having expanded their territory over several different promotions across Japan, Mexico, USA (we'll get to that later), it now looks Los Ingobernables is finally set for their debut run in WWE, as well.

At least that's what we would assume following this week's Monday Night RAW, as Andrade, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza teased the formation of their very own version of the group after they would pose in a familiar posture.

With that being said, it remains to be seen if WWE would add more names to the Los Ingobernables brand, considering the fact that there are a few Superstars who could fit right into the group.

That being said, here are five Superstars who could join WWE's version of Los Ingobernables.

#5 Humberto Carrillo

Time for an alliance?

In the latter stages of 2019, WWE had high hopes from Humberto Carrillo. In fact, the company officials even put him in a feud against then-United States Champion, AJ Styles, and let the former pin 'The Phenomenal One', as well.

For his efforts, Carrillo did earn several shots at the WWE United States Championship but eventually failed to capture the title, even during his long-term feud against Andrade.

Considering the history between Carrillo and Andrade, it would definitely make sense for the latter to recruit Carrillo into his own faction and add another man into his newest version of Los Ingobernables.

