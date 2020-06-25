5 Facts you didn't know about WWE's Renee Young

Could Renee Young have made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 33?

Renee Young is definitely one of the company's most gifted talents

Renee Young still has a bright future in WWE

Renee Young hasn't been one of the focal points of WWE TV since the brand split back in the fall of 2019 when Young was moved off commentary and over to WWE Backstage. Sadly, Backstage has been cancelled after consistently gaining low viewership which means that Young will be pulled back into WWE as a backstage interviewer.

Young was the first-ever full-time female commentator on Monday Night Raw but opted to leave the position when WWE switched up all of their commentary teams ahead of SmackDown's move over to FOX.

Young has been a star of Total Divas alongside her husband and former WWE star Dean Ambrose, who is now known as Jon Moxley, and even has her own podcast. Here are some relatively unknown facts about the former commentator.

#5. She hated working on commentary

Renee Young was put into a tough position on RAW when she stepped into the commentary booth since her husband Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley) was a heel at the time and it was known that the couple was in a relationship. She would often be questioned about his kayfabe actions and not be prepared to give an answer.

Young gained a lot of abuse on social media for her work on commentary and was forced to hit back at trolls a number of times.

“Here’s the truth. I know I'm not great on commentary, but it’s my job. I try to get better each week. People love to tell me how bad I am at it as if I think I’m great at it. So I should just quit? What would that say about me? Not easy to learn a skill on a gigantic global TV show.”

Young even admitted that she was somewhat relieved when she was able to move away from commentary and over to WWE Backstage.

"I think a lot of things were falling into place together. I think as soon as the partnership with WWE and Fox came to fruition knowing and hearing these rumblings of this new show coming out, I think it was sort of a no-brainer that I was going to step in there and do that. I think I made the most sense to go in there and host it. I think it’s kind of as simple as that."

