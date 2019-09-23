5 Facts you didn't know about John Cena

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 509 // 23 Sep 2019, 00:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are many facts about John Cena that not even his biggest fans know

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion and someone whose personal life has been a hot topic of conversation following his split from former Divas Champion Nikki Bella last year. Cena is now seen as a part-time star in WWE and only returns to the ring a number of times a year when needed by the company.

Outside of WWE, Cena has made quite the career for himself as an actor and TV presenter, which could be why he is now rarely available for WWE appearances. Despite the fact that Cena has been at the main event level of WWE for more than 15 years, the former World Champion tries to be as private as possible outside of the ring.

This could be why there are a number of facts relating to John Cena that have seemingly been lost amongst the shuffle but are fact that every Cena fan need to know.

#5 He has a degree in exercise physiology

John Cena knows how to treat his body

John Cena has had an impressive career in the ring over the past decade and a half and it's obvious that one of the reasons for this is because of his knowledge of the human body and his ability to heal much quicker than doctors expect.

In an interview with Mens Fitness a few years ago, Cena revealed that his secret was the fact that he had a degree in Exercise Physiology which he obtained from Springfield College in Massachusetts. He went on to state that his degree was something that helped him throughout his wrestling career when it came to choosing the right workouts and overcoming injuries as well as listening to his body and knowing when he was overdoing it.

1 / 5 NEXT