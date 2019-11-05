5 fallouts from RAW after Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar's rematch, Seth Rollins' surprising decision on his future

Brock Lesnar and Seth Rollins

The RAW after Crown Jewel was fast paced and we once again saw NXT Superstars invade the show, just like they did last week on SmackDown.

This week's show set up several matches for Crown Jewel as well as confirm a few matches, including a massive champion vs champion vs champion triple threat match.

Let's take a look at all the possible fallouts from the RAW after Crown Jewel:

#5 Brock Lesnar to face Rey Mysterio at Survivor Series; potential rematch with Cain Velasquez

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman opened the RAW after Crown Jewel show, with Heyman officially confirming that The Beast, the current WWE Champion, has moved to RAW.

Heyman said that Lesnar can do whatever he wants and then proceeded to try to find Rey Mysterio, backstage. Mysterio was nowhere to be found as Lesnar seemed in a mood to attack the veteran Superstar.

Lesnar and Heyman returned to the ring once again and asked the commentators where Mysterio was, before F5-ing new RAW commentator, Dio Maddin. Mysterio then arrived from nowhere, a lead pipe in tow, and attacked Lesnar, sending a clear signal to the current WWE Champion.

Mysterio then challenged Lesnar to a match, saying: "You took what's most important to me, I'm going to take what's most important to you!" referring to Lesnar attacking Mysterio's son, Dominick.

We are set to see Mysterio and Lesnar facing off at Survivor Series, which happens later this month. There could be a possibility that this storyline between Mysterio and Lesnar could set up a rematch between Lesnar and Cain Velasquez for Royal Rumble. Velasquez lost in quick time at Crown Jewel in his debut match, but WWE could very well set up a rematch in the future as the rivalry between the two former UFC stars has a lot to offer.

Many fans thought that there was a possibility of Lesnar facing off against the Universal Champion, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at Survivor Series in a Champion vs Champion match, but that's not the direction WWE want to go.

