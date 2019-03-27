5 fallouts from SmackDown Live (26th March, 2019)

Vince McMahon with The New Day, and Asuka

This week's SmackDown Live, the penultimate one before WrestleMania 35, was an exciting one, with great in-ring action, as well as a surprise title change.

Kofi Kingston finally got what he has been striving for years in the WWE - a shot at the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35. But this time, it wasn't in his hands as Vince McMahon announced that his New Day brothers, Xavier Woods and Big E, had to win a gauntlet tag team match for Kingston to get a chance to face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35.

Woods and Big E defeated four teams, while The Usos forfeited their match, as Kingston had finally booked his WrestleMania ticket.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair won the SmackDown Women's title after defeating Asuka, but will still go on to be a part of the triple threat match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and herself, at WrestleMania 35.

Here are the 5 fallouts from the March 26 SmackDown Live show:

#5 People power wins!

The New Day

Kofi Kingston finally gets what he's dreamed of and strived for! After Big E and Xavier Woods won their gauntlet match, Kofi, a veteran in the WWE, got his title opportunity at WrestleMania, as he will face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship.

After winning numerous championships, as well as putting in great match after match, The New Day star could possibly win the WWE Championship - something that he himself wouldn't have dreamed of at the start of the year.

It shows that storylines can be interesting and compelling if WWE listen to what fans want; fans wanted Mustafa Ali and he delivered. After Ali's injury, his replacement, Kofi Kingston, took the ball and ran with it, and has become the story of the year!

Listen to the fans, WWE!

