5 fantasy matches for Chyna against current WWE Superstars

The late Chyna has been one of the most dominant and brutal female superstars in WWE history.

'The Ninth Wonder of the World' was one of the founding members of arguably the biggest faction in WWE, D-Generation X, with Shawn Michaels and Triple H. Her performance as a singles competitor was worth every praise, being the first woman to participate in the Royal Rumble and the King of the Ring Tournament.

Chyna was also the only female superstar to win the prestigious Intercontinental Championship on two different occasions, beating Jeff Jarrett and co-holding the title with Chris Jericho.

Apart from holding the IC title, Chyna also won the WWE Women's Championship when she decimated Ivory in a Squash Match at WrestleMania 17.

One of the best competitors ever in WWE, if Chyna were to square off against superstars on the current women's roster, it'd be a treat for the WWE Universe like no other.

In this article, we look at five fantasy matches for Chyna against current WWE Superstars.

#5 Nia Jax vs. Chyna

The Irresistible Force, Nia Jax, is currently one of the most dominant and destructive women in WWE. Jax and her former partner Shayna Baszler dominated the women's tag team division as few others have.

The former RAW Women's Champion has decimated many WWE superstars in the ring, including Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair.

Jax will certainly be tough competition for Chyna with her unmatched physicality. Their clash will be about brute strength with a winner too close to call. A contest of physical dominance between them will surely have the WWE Universe excited.

