5 fascinating facts you may not know about Survivor Series

Survivor Series is the final WWE main roster pay-per-view for the year 2021. Taking place at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday night.

This year's Survivor Series is set to see Randy Orton break the record for the most pay-per-view matches in a WWE career overtaking Kane.

Randy Orton holds several records at Survivor Series, but he isn't the only star to have made an impact as part of the annual event.

The following list looks at five fascinating facts you probably didn't know about Survivor Series.

#5. Natalya currently holds the record for female appearances at Survivor Series

Natalya has already been added to this year's SmackDown Women's Survivor Series team, which continues the former champion's record at the event.

The male record for appearances is currently held by The Undertaker with 18, but Natalya has already made eight appearances without this weekend coming into play.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion made her debut at Survivor Series back in 2008 and has since appeared as part of almost every women's match over the past decade.

Nattie wasn't part of Survivor Series in 2009, 2012, and 2015 and was removed from the match in 2018 following a brawl with Ruby Riott.

The former Champion has a record that will probably never be broken at Survivor Series. The only women that are close to her record are Bayley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, and Charlotte on just five appearances.

Alicia Fox, Mickie James, Lita, and Trish Stratus have all also made five appearances at the show but have since left WWE.

Asuka and Carmella are on four appearances, but the latter will be moved up to five following this weekend's event.

Nattie survived alongside Nikki Bella in 2013 and was then part of a clean sweep for Team RAW in 2014. Nattie has since lost all matches that she has been part of at Survivor Series, which includes the last two Survivor Series traditional elimination matches.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell