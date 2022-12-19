5 Fascinating facts about WWE in 2022

2022 has been an eventful year for WWE, with perhaps the biggest shocker of all-time happening in the form of Vince McMahon's retirement. Nobody in their right mind would have ever predicted it. Several wrestling legends have voiced their opinions on the matter.

This paved the way for his son-in-law to take over and, in the process, rehire a plethora of talents previously released by the company. WWE now has an undisputed top guy who has remained the world champion for over two years, a rarity in the modern era.

Listed below are five fascinating facts about WWE in 2022.

#5. Vince McMahon wrestled after a decade

Vince McMahon defeated Pat McAfee and later confronted his arch-rival Steve Austin at WrestleMania

Vince McMahon is 77 years old and is in no shape to wrestle. The truth is, he can barely move to produce a halfway decent contest or even sell a Stunner, but as per record, he wrestled his first (and possibly last) match in over a decade at WrestleMania 38.

After Pat McAfee defeated McMahon's pet project Austin Theory in a singles match, the former WWE Chairman called for an impromptu match against McAfee. He embarrassingly defeated the color commentator in a short match.

It wasn't very good and, as it turned out, didn't even remotely affect McAfee, who just had an impressive showing against Theory. After the match, McMahon, Theory and McAfee ate Stunners from Steve Austin.

#4. WWE hired a celebrity to a multiple events contract after his impressive showing at WrestleMania

Logan Paul is the breakout star of 2022

2022 had multiple celebrity appearances, perhaps more so than ever before, and most of them delivered big time. One of them was Logan Paul, who remerged in WWE programming, tagging alongside The Miz to take on The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

After an impressive showing at the Show of Shows, Paul came to an agreement for a multiple events contract, which basically allows him to have a couple of matches a year.

The internet sensation returned for a singles match against his former tag partner, The Miz, at SummerSlam, who turned on him at Mania, turning boos to cheers owing to his hard work, which was seen in the bout.

Later in November, the YouTuber unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a very well-received bout.

#3. NXT talents flourishing on the main roster

Some NXT imports on the main roster that has made an impact in 2022

The company is infamous for not making proper use of its NXT imports on the main roster. Even in 2022, there were quite a few wrestlers from the former black-and-gold brand that floundered, like Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa. The duo will most likely find success, however, in 2023.

However, Triple H will gradually bring a change to this trend, as seen with some other wrestlers from The Game's pet project.

Karrion Kross has been repackaged and, albeit in slow-burn fashion, has cemented his place on the main roster. Similarly, Solo Sikoa has aligned with The Bloodline, and the future looks bright for the Samoan wrestler. LA Knight might be the biggest surprise of all, who seemed doomed in the company at first but came out as a star.

More wrestlers from NXT may be called up to the main roster in 2023, and with Triple H in power, they are all going to make it in some capacity.

#2. A former WWE release returned to increase a 30% viewership for the company

Triple H made WWE great again in 2022

Bray Wyatt has mostly been a mixed bag in WWE, putting on exceptional promo work but often disappoints on a major stage when it matters. Despite this, the former Universal Champion remains a crowd favorite, and rightfully so, because he is a rare character and his storylines are so fresh and innovative.

When Wyatt was released in 2021 following his WrestleMania debacle, it was a shock to the WWE Universe, considering how important he was in the company's roster.

Cut to 2022, Wyatt's return to the company at Extreme Rules largely benefitted the business of the Stamford-based promotion.

Triple H himself spoke about this, along with an increase in the audience to nearly two million, up 14 percent week over week.

#1. The women's ladder match was introduced to the main roster three years after its inception

Bianca Belair and Bayley fought in a crazy ladder match

Bianca Belair and Bayley's match at Extreme Rules was WWE's first women's ladder match on the main roster.

On November 13, 2019, Mia Yim and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) worked in the first women's ladder match in NXT, which was a precursor to their future WarGames battle. The bout had some great spots and moments, but there was nothing to take home about.

Bianca Belair and Bayley fought in a mostly straightforward bout and had their moments, but perhaps the match will most be remembered for being the first on the main roster.

