Multiple top stars return, huge swerves, a shocking mystery opponent – 5 Fascinating fan theories about SummerSlam 2022

SummerSlam 2022 is almost upon us. It has been one of WWE's best-built premium live events of 2022. A few loose ends remain, with only one go-home episode of SmackDown left before the event. Seth Rollins' plans have been up in the air since Riddle was written off TV with a brachial plexus injury. Some SmackDown storylines also require culmination.

The buzz around WWE's second-biggest annual event has fans guessing what's in store for them. Excitement over Triple H's new role as Head of Creative has sparked speculation of drastic changes in direction. The recent backstage volatility has given rise to some great fan conjecture.

Here are five of the best fan theories regarding The Biggest Party Of The Summer:

#5. An unexpected turn in the Mysterios' story?

Betrayal in the Mysterio family?

The WWE Universe has been anticipating The Mysterios' split as a tag team for over half a year. The father-son duo has subtly teased dissent for months without pulling the trigger on a separation. A common fan theory has been Dominik Mysterio turning on his father to kickstart his singles career.

A new theory has emerged after Rey Mysterio's 20th-anniversary celebration on the go-home show of RAW. The three-time world champion's purple-laced gear and purple lighting in the background for his backstage segment had fans talking. Along with the throwback purple gear he received from his daughter Aaliyah, fans think the elder Mysterio could be the one to turn at SummerSlam and execute a swerve by joining Judgment Day.

With the faction's track record of swerves, we can't rule this one out.

#4. Theory begins a new character arc with an unsuccessful outing at SummerSlam?

Mr. MITB has had a rough time recently!

Theory has had an extremely bumpy ride on the road to SummerSlam. Since winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, the youngster has found himself in many superstars' crosshairs. He's currently on a six-match losing streak against the likes of AJ Styles, Madcap Moss, and Drew McIntyre.

The former United States Champion has also received beatdowns from The Bloodline, Dolph Ziggler, and Brock Lesnar. Topping that up with his one-sided US Title feud against Bobby Lashley, Theory needs a win at SummerSlam 2022.

Going into the event, he's unlikely to reclaim the US Title or successfully cash in his contract. Thus, some in the WWE Universe think that an unsuccessful night could see Theory begin a redemption storyline to get over organically with the audience.

On the other hand:

Phillipa Mariee @SCFC_WWE



Heyman then takes on Theory as a client and he’s shot to the moon :O



#SummerSlam Just had the best SummerSlam theory. So, Reigns wins the main event then Theory comes out to cash in, they’re all laughing, Heyman low blows Reigns and helps him win.Heyman then takes on Theory as a client and he’s shot to the moon :O Just had the best SummerSlam theory. So, Reigns wins the main event then Theory comes out to cash in, they’re all laughing, Heyman low blows Reigns and helps him win. Heyman then takes on Theory as a client and he’s shot to the moon :O #SummerSlam

Theory faces the possibility of having either THE BEST or THE WORST personal SummerSlam of all time. All we can do is wait and see what direction Lady Luck swings in for the selfie-clicking star.

#3. Multiple former world champions make their shocking returns?

WWE Hindi Crowd @WWEHindiCrowd #SummerSlam #WWERaw Imagine Brood Edge The Fiend And Beth Phoenix Returns At WWE SummerSlam And Attacks The Judgement Day Just wow Imagine Brood Edge The Fiend And Beth Phoenix Returns At WWE SummerSlam And Attacks The Judgement Day Just wow 😳 #SummerSlam #WWERaw https://t.co/BInCDMYt3b

Where to begin with this theory? Since Triple H was appointed WWE's Head of Creative, fans have been excited to find out what released stars he brings back to the company. Former NXT standouts such as Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Karrion Kross have been cited for surprise returns. There's also constant speculation around former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt.

Fans are excited to see whether any of these stars return at SummerSlam. Closer to home, Bayley, Edge, and Beth Phoenix have been rumored to return for weeks and could also make their mark at the event. It'll be exciting to see if any of these returns happen.

#2. Who is Seth Rollins' mystery SummerSlam opponent?

For the second time in 2022, Seth Rollins finds himself going into a major premium live event without an opponent. Rollins' SummerSlam rival Riddle is out with a storyline injury after The Visionary's brutal attack on RAW. Reports suggest that instead of being left off the card, Rollins will get a last-minute stand-in opponent.

Could he be added to the Undisputed Universal title match due to his history with Roan Reigns and Brock Lesnar? Could former NXT standout Johnny Gargano make his WWE return with a bang? Could stars without SummerSlam matches, such as AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler, step in for a one-and-done barn burner like Styles vs. Balor at TLC 2017?

The Rollins question is one of the most intriguing on the SummerSlam card.

#1. The Unified Universal Championship to be separated at the main event of SummerSlam?

Is SummerSlam the beginning of the end for The Tribal Chief?

The Undisputed Universal Championship scene has many variables and moving parts on the road to SummerSlam. Apart from the two larger-than-life megastars competing for the titles, the specter of a Money In The Bank cash-in looms large. Another question on fans' minds concerns WWE's world title plans for the upcoming Clash at the Castle event in the United Kingdom.

Fans have theorized that WWE's recent tradition of brand supremacy battles at Survivor Series means the Universal and WWE titles may be separated soon. It could happen via a cash-in for one of the championships at SummerSlam or Clash at the Castle. Whether the split is executed via cash-in or at The Biggest Party Of The Summer remains to be seen.

However, it seems only a matter of time before Roman Reigns is partially or fully dethroned.

