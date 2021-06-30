5 female main roster WWE stars with the best win percentages

In WWE, any Superstar worth their salt will want to be winning matches, and winning matches as often as possible. Only a handful of the company's most elite wrestlers will find themselves at the top of the rankings in terms of win percentages.

We've already looked at the male main roster Superstars list, which had surprising names like Mansoor and non-surprising names like Roman Reigns in the top win percentage rankings, which you can see here.

But what about the women's division? We have Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair as the RAW and SmackDown women's champions respectively? Surely they're in the top five women? Well, they're not.

Now, let's take a look at WWE's main roster women's division to see which Superstars have been the best at winning in 2021. Here are the top 5 female main roster WWE Superstars with the best win percentages so far this year (who have wrestled in five or more matches).

#5. WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss - 81.25%

We kick off with the best female Superstar across RAW and SmackDown in terms of win percentages and it's one that will prove to be controversial given the mixed reaction to her recent character work - Alexa Bliss.

Incredibly, Alexa Bliss' new Bray Wyatt-inspired character, and the introduction of Lilly the Doll, have worked wonders for Bliss' in-ring success and she is now leading the rankings for win percentages.

Bliss has won six of the eight matches she's competed in this year, with her most recent win coming in a tag team match where she teamed up with Nikki Cross to take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Bliss' only loss in WWE came in the 30-woman Royal Rumble match. She was also involved in a RAW Women's Championship singles match that ended in a draw.

