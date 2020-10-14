5 Female Superstars that Alexa Bliss could target on WWE RAW

In the WWE Draft, it was announced that Alexa Bliss would be moving to RAW, alongside 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. Over the past few weeks, Bliss has been becoming more and more infatuated with The Fiend, emulating his style and even attacking her foes with excellently-executed Sister Abigails.

During the WWE Draft edition of RAW, Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt came together to attack Zelina Vega and Andrade, following Vega's comments about Bliss on commentary.

Alexa Bliss has well and truly become part of The Fiend's dominance on WWE television. Now that Bliss has moved to RAW with The Fiend, here are five women that she could make a beeline for on the Red brand.

#5 Could Alexa Bliss target Lacey Evans?

Like Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans has just moved from SmackDown to RAW, and the pair have met in the ring before when Alexa Bliss was undergoing her transformation to be the female counterpart to The Fiend.

The rivalry between the two stars on the Blue brand was short-lived, only lasting over two weeks. The animosity between the two began when Lacey Evans approached Bliss, who was on commentary during a match on SmackDown between Evans and Nikki Cross and mentioned The Fiend. This sent Bliss into a trance, where she walked around the commentary table and calmly hit Evans with the Sister Abigail.

Bliss repeated this in their match on the following episode of SmackDown when she got herself disqualified for launching a frenzied attack against Evans.

The feud between the pair of performers could easily be reignited on RAW, where they have both been drafted to, and this could give closure to what they began last month on SmackDown.