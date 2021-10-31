5 female wrestlers who had more success outside of WWE

It has been an incredible few years for the WWE women's division. After transitioning from being just eye-candy, the female superstars are now finally competing in high-stakes matches in the ring.

It has been dubbed the "Women's Revolution" which resulted in the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in 2019 and better opportunities for the superstars of RAW, SmackDown and NXT.

While many female superstars are now getting their opportunities to shine as performers, some have excelled elsewhere outside of Vince McMahon's company.

Let's take a look at five female wrestlers who had more success outside of WWE.

#5. Deonna Purrazzo had more success outside of WWE

From being destroyed by Nia Jax on Monday Night RAW to becoming one of the greatest IMPACT Knockout Champions of all-time. What a year or so it has been for Deonna Purrazzo.

Purrazzo signed for WWE in April 2018, and made a number of appearances for NXT and at NXT house shows. She dubbed herself The Virtuosa, but sadly she was given very little in terms of matches and storylines. It left herself and her fans frustrated.

The Covid-19 pandemic tragically hit the world in early 2020. WWE made many budget cuts, and Deonna was amongst those released from her contract in April that year. In hindsight, it was a blessing in disguise for the former Stardom star.

She was contacted by IMPACT's Madison Rayne who offered her an opportunity to join the promotion. Purrazzo accepted and she has never looked back. She is a two-time Knockouts Champion, and she also won awards for Knockout of the Year and Wrestler of the Year in her debut 12 months with the company. What an achievement.

IMPACT Wrestling gave Deonna the ball and allowed her to excel and be the Virtuosa she wanted to be.

What has been WWE's loss has been IMPACT Wrestling's gain. In October 2021, Deonna Purrazzo was listed in the Top 5 of the PWI Women's 150 list, earning her place after an incredible run. Who knows, at this rate, she may clinch the top spot next year.

