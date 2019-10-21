5 Female WWE Superstars best known for their intergender wrestling matches

Nia Jax at Royal Rumble 2019

WWE is undoubtedly the most notable pro-wrestling promotion in the world. As it caters to a variety of audiences, the company generally keeps its norms simple: a man will fight a man and a female athlete will only square off against another female opponent. There have been multiple mixed tag team matches over the years but even there, a male is not allowed to wrestle a female performer.

Keeping this regulation in mind, WWE recently hosted the Mixed Match Challenges but there were moments during the tournaments where the opposite sexes squared off against each other.

WWE is not a company that vouches for intergender wrestling but through the years, fans have witnessed women performers stand toe-to-toe against the men in the business. Such matches and moments have reminded the WWE Universe from time to time that in pro-wrestling, every athlete is given the same respect and being a man doesn't help when you're squaring off against a talented female wrestler.

Remember Nia Jax entering this year's men's Royal Rumble match and falling victim to the 619-Superkick-RKO sequence? That was unquestionably a historic moment in intergender wrestling but that's not the only notable one. Since the Attitude Era, WWE has served the fans with numerous interesting intergender matchups.

Today, we look back at some of the top-tier female wrestlers who fought men inside the squared circle.

Honorable mention: Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch vs James Ellsworth

When we are discussing the female wrestlers fighting the male, The Man deserves a mention. Recently, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules to retain their respective titles.

However, the matchup became infamous owing to King Corbin hitting an End of Days to Lynch. The Man got her revenge recently when she took down The Lone Wolf at the SmackDown premiere on FOX.

That's not all. Becky Lynch also wrestled James Ellsworth in a 'Battle of the Sexes' match on SmackDown in November 2017. She not only defeated Ellsworth but also dominated the contest from the get-go.

