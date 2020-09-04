5 Female WWE Superstars who dated multiple WWE stars

WWE has seen several relationships between its Superstars throughout history. WWE Superstars are on the road for almost the entire year. It is pretty natural for them to begin a friendship and later get into a relationship with their colleagues.

Some of the most popular couples on the current roster include Becky Lynch-Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair-Andrade, Aleister Black-Zelina Vega, and many others. While there have been many couples who have lasted the test of time, there have been several not-so-successful relationships as well.

In this article, let's take a look at five female WWE Superstars who dated multiple WWE wrestlers. Be sure and let us know in the comments section below who amongst these were your favorite couples.

#5 Lita

WWE Hall of Famer Lita (Real Name: Amy Christine Dumas) is considered to be one of the greatest female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. She has also been involved in real-life relationships with multiple WWE Superstars. She started gaining popularity during her time in Team Xtreme with Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy.

She was in a real-life relationship with Matt Hardy since 1999. In 2005, Lita started seeing Edge while still in a relationship with Matt which ultimately turned ugly and Matt was fired from WWE. He later returned and WWE turned the situation into a storyline. Other than that, Lita also later dated WWE Superstar CM Punk.

Lita in WWE

Lita made her WWE debut in 2000 and became one of the most successful and popular women wrestlers in the company. She won the WWE Women's championship four times before retiring in 2006. She has since been involved with WWE in different roles, making part-time appearances. Lita was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2014 by her friend Trish Stratus.