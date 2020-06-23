10 Female WWE wrestlers that you didn't know had real-life heat

Many female WWE wrestlers have been unable to keep their rivalry in the ring

There have been some intense off-screen WWE rivalries over the years

Phillipa Marie

Over the years there have been several WWE wrestlers who have come forward and talked about who they dislike working with. Of course, wrestling is a business that relies on teamwork so if two stars are not on the same page, then accidents can happen.

Whilst feuds between WWE's male superstars have been well documented over the years, the women have also had some issues that have seemingly skated under the radar. The fact that there are fewer slots for the females on the main roster means that it's so much more competitive and that there is a lot of frustration between the women.

Other stars being given bigger opportunities often led to some issues in the backstage area, and in recent years, there have been many female WWE wrestlers who have been part real-life feuds, some could even have boiled over in the ring.

#5 Nia Jax blames Ronda Rousey for injuring Alexa Bliss

It's hard not to feel sorry for Nia Jax, she was built as a monster in the Women's Division and billed as the next big thing until she was promoted to Monday Night Raw. After finally lifting her first WWE Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey went on to make her debut in the company, and Jax was swept aside.

Jax couldn't go up against Rousey and remain credible, so in a sense, Rousey's arrival destroyed any momentum she had in the WWE Women's Division. Rousey also managed to go through many of the women in the locker room, including Jax's friend Alexa Bliss, which is why the former Champion decided to complain about Rousey to management.

Jax even admitted in an interview with TalkSport that she had made the complaint and that it was about Rousey.

Yes, it was Ronda. I do not think she took liberties, I think things happen… She came into the scene and she really didn’t get the proper WWE training that I was able to get at the Performance Center. So she had to learn things on the fly and her instinct is MMA/UFC fighting, so her instinct is to go somewhere different than where our instincts tell us where to go in the ring if that makes sense.”

Jax is currently tied up in the RAW Women's Championship scene, while Ronda Rousey has yet to make a return to WWE, if she ever does.

