5 feuds for Bianca Belair after she returns to WWE SmackDown this week

WWE Friday Night SmackDown will begin soon, and the show should be an exciting one. Both Cody Rhodes and John Cena have been announced for the episode, as have two Money in the Bank qualifying matches.

That's not all, however. In addition to Cody making his SmackDown return, so will Bianca Belair. The EST has been absent since after WrestleMania due to a hand injury, but in a vignette last week, she revealed she's back and will be on SmackDown tonight.

It isn't currently clear what Bianca will do on Friday Night SmackDown later tonight, but it will likely lead to a new feud. The women's division is firing on all cylinders lately, so Belair certainly has a lot of options for opponents, but who might she feud with? This article will take a look at a handful of potential rivalries for The EST that could kickstart after her SmackDown return.

#5. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair is a dream feud

Bianca Belair is one of the most popular female performers in the world. She has been part of the main roster for five years now and has held multiple world titles across RAW and SmackDown. She has also headlined WrestleMania.

Jade vs. Bianca is a dream feud. WWE fans hoped the two would clash as soon as Jade joined the sports entertainment juggernaut. Instead, the two actually formed a bond and went on to become multi-time Women's Tag Team Champions.

Still, a feud between the pair is something fans desperately want to see. With Evolution just over a month and a half away, perhaps this dream rivalry could kickstart on SmackDown tonight so the pair can headline the big PLE.

#4. Naomi and Bianca Belair could feud now that The Glow has turned heel

Naomi is a veteran of pro wrestling. She started her WWE career through developmental and NXT. Over time, she became a multi-time Women's Tag Team Champion and a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

The Queen of Glow shocked fans when she turned heel earlier this year. Naomi was revealed to be Jade Cargill's mystery attacker. The two went on to fight in what is now an underrated bout from WrestleMania 41.

Notably, Bianca was distraught and saddened by Jade and Naomi fighting. Now that Belair is back, it could lead to The Queen of Glow and The EST feuding. Naomi keeps claiming Bianca won't message her back. Perhaps Naomi will send Belair a message in person tonight?

#3. Jordynne Grace is allegedly moving to WWE SmackDown

Jordynne Grace is a world-traveled superstar. Prior to signing with WWE and competing on NXT, Grace was the face of the TNA Knockouts division. She isn't particularly tall, but Jordynne is extremely strong and can outpower nearly any other wrestler today.

In massive news, it appears the powerful former TNA Knockouts Champion will no longer be on the NXT brand. According to recent reports, Jordynne is set to be called up to WWE's main roster.

If Jordynne is main roster-bound, it would make sense for her to clash with Belair. The two had an incredible showing in the past during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Now, the two could have a proper feud in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#2. Bianca Belair could want Tiffany Stratton's world title

Tiffany Stratton is an absurdly popular WWE star on SmackDown. Despite initially debuting as a heel, fans took to the uber-athletic and charismatic performer, forcing a babyface turn. Her talent and success have led Tiffany to become the world champion.

The Buff Barbie has been a successful WWE Women's Champion. She has turned away challengers such as Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and even Nia Jax. With that being said, a new one could be preparing for the talented Stratton.

As noted, Bianca Belair is a multi-time world champion. She is likely eyeing Tiffany and the world title. Bianca and Stratton could have a confrontation on Friday Night SmackDown tonight that sets up a major feud for them moving forward.

#1. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair is another dream feud

Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest female performers in WWE history. She is a 14-time world champion, which is a feat no other female star can claim. She has also headlined WrestleMania.

The Queen is in a bit of a funk on Friday Night SmackDown. Flair lost to Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania. From there, she failed to qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

With that being said, Bianca Belair vs. Charlotte Flair is another dream match for fans. The two have been the unstoppable aces of the division in the past, so what happens when they go one-on-one? That rivalry could begin later tonight.

