5 feuds for Bray Wyatt if he returns on WWE RAW

Rumors of Bray Wyatt returning to WWE have got fans hyped up despite the fact that the Stamford-based promotion hasn’t teased anything as such, including the superstar’s status within the company. Nonetheless, if such murmurings do fit in the bag, his fans are musing as to who he will be feuding with when he comes back to RAW.

The promotion’s Red brand is filled with extremely talented superstars that can be deemed plausible opponents for the menacing Wyatt. To that end, check out these RAW Superstars that Bray Wyatt could start a feud with when the time comes for his comeback.

#5. Bronson Reed

WWE's Bronson Reed could certainly be a formidable opponent for Bray Wyatt if he returns to RAW. His current main roster run has been impressive so far, as he's given every opponent he's faced in the ring one heck of a beatdown.

During a recent backstage interview, when asked about his thoughts on “the growing bullseye” on his back, Reed responded stating that he doesn’t care at all. Further, he explained that he’s not concerned with fellow WWE Superstars Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and the rest of the RAW roster, adding that they “can’t go one-on-one with Mr. Nice Guy.” He even went on to say that if they stand in his way, he will mow them down.

Indeed, these are strong statements coming from Reed. With his never-back-down attitude, it sure would be interesting to see Bronson go toe-to-toe with Wyatt upon his return.

#4. Tommaso Ciampa

After a nine-month hiatus due to injury, Tommaso Ciampa finally made his return to WWE and wasted no time in answering The Miz’s open challenge on RAW. Ciampa captured a resounding win, effectively ending their alliance.

Ciampa was one of the most dominant superstars during his NXT days, becoming The Gold Brand’s champion a couple of times. He even captured NXT’s Tag Team Championship alongside Johnny Gargano back when they were dubbed as #DIY.

Basing on how he defeated The A-Lister upon his return, Bray Wyatt could finally have a worthy and fearless rival in Ciampa when it’s his turn for an in-ring comeback.

#3. Finn Bálor

The Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and Bray Wyatt have already gone at it in the past, most notably during the 2017 and 2019 SummerSlam PLE's. However, both their otherworldly personas have never squared off at these aforementioned premium live events.

Bálor’s 'Demon' alter ego is a vicious side of the Irishman and who usually takes on the persona whenever he’s faced with his biggest challengers. Case in point was when he faced Edge at WrestleMania 39, which was one of the well-acclaimed matches of the PLE.

As for Wyatt, his career shot up when he introduced The Fiend in 2019. He was billed to be an invincible in-ring competitor as he made quick work of every superstar and legend that he came across.

Provided that Bray Wyatt brings back such a feared persona and begins feuding with Bálor when he returns, it would surely be an expected epic feud.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Like Finn Bálor, Drew McIntyre had already locked horns with Bray Wyatt’s alter ego 'The Fiend' in the past. It was during an untelevised match in Boston in November of 2019, where the two superstars faced of in a cage match for the WWE Universal Championship.

Wyatt’s persona won that match, where he delivered several Sister Abigail’s to The Scottish Warrior before walking out of the cage to be declared the victor.

Albeit the loss, McIntyre remained one of WWE’s workhorses, as he delivered banger after banger with regard to his match quality. However, McIntyre went on a hiatus after WrestleMania 39, and if rumors are anything to go by, it may well seem that he is frustrated with the creative direction of his character within the promotion.

If such rumors were proven to be true, here’s to hoping that everything would be straightened out between him and WWE. Seeing these two titans clash once again inside the squared circle would definitely be another barn burner of a match.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Another feud that Bray Wyatt might delve into upon his return is with The American Nightmare himself, Cody Rhodes. Wyatt was billed as one of WWE’s top babyfaces when he returned to the company back in 2022 at Extreme Rules.

Rhodes is also a top face within the promotion, not to mention one of the hardest-working superstars as of late. The two have yet to get acquainted with each other inside the ring, and such a rivalry would be a treat if it comes to fruition by the time Wyatt returns. This provided that WWE can muster up an enticing storyline establishing a feud with his fellow generational superstar when he finally decides to come back to in-ring competition.

Who inspired Roman Reigns to get into the business? It's not his family! Natalya tells us here!

Poll : 0 votes