7 WWE Superstars who are currently missing from live TV

WWE Superstars are extremely talented in-ring performers, and this is one of the reasons why fans are quick to notice if some of them have been too long off from live television. While some of them have disclosed the reasons behind their absence, there are still those who just went poof, leaving fans musing as to what happened to them.

This year has seen numerous WWE Superstars who have gone on hiatus as their fans don’t have any idea when they will return to in-ring action. Check out these WWE Superstars who have gone MIA as fans await their comeback.

#7 WWE Superstar Aliyah

Aliyah has been out of WWE for quite some time now, and her fans are wondering if she will ever return. The Superstar has been away from the company since September last year after losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

She got sidelined for a bit due to several injuries but was cleared to wrestle the following month. However, she hasn’t made a comeback since the aforementioned loss.

It was later learned that the creative team don’t have any plans for the WWE Superstar, nor was her name even mentioned during creative meetings. This is despite the fact that she’s very much active on her social media. For those unaware, Aliyah is a skilled equestrian, which is evident in her posts.

Here’s to hoping that WWE’s Creative would devise a storyline that would finally include her to utilize her in-ring talent.

#6 Tommaso Ciampa

Another WWE Superstar that’s also currently out of action is Tommaso Ciampa.

Ciampa has been missing since September of last year as he underwent hip surgery due to an injury that had been pestering him for years.

It may well seem that the former NXT Champion could be making a comeback soon after he was recently spotted backstage during last week’s episode of RAW. It sure is a clear indication that his in-ring return is imminent.

#5 Charlotte Flair is also one of those WWE Superstars

Charlotte Flair hasn’t been seen since losing the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship to Rhea Ripley on Night 1 at WrestleMania 39.

She already addressed her absence, stating that she has some business outside the ring that needs to get done. Another thing worth noting is her interest in bodybuilding. She revealed that she wants to break into that world, adding that she plans on competing in a bodybuilding contest this summer.

Good luck, Queen.

#4 Bray Wyatt/The Fiend

Bray Wyatt is also one of the WWE Superstars that has been missing from WWE TV for months now, and fans were only given scarce intel as to what happened to him.

The crowd went wild during 2022’s Extreme Rules as they saw the return of Wyatt. Unfortunately, just as when everyone thought that they’ll finally see more of him, fans were baffled why he went missing prior to WrestleMania 39. The last time he was seen on WWE TV was during a spot with Bobby Lashley where he sang the so-called Muscle Man Dance in a video.

It was later on, revealed that he’s been dealing with an undisclosed physical issue that kept him sidelined to this day. There are rumors circulating, though as of late, that Wyatt could be returning to in-ring action and might bring back his infamous persona – The Fiend.

#3 Randy Orton is one of the WWE Superstars who has been out for quite a while now

The Legend Killer – Randy Orton, is sorely missed by fans as he’s been out of in-ring action since May of 2022. This was after suffering a serious back injury during the tag team unification match.

It led to Orton undergoing several surgeries, and is still recovering to this day. There have been rumors of him making a comeback, but he has yet to make an appearance.

It was later on revealed by no other than his legendary dad Cowboy Bob Orton that his son’s doctors advised him (Randy) not to return to in-ring competition. This may well seem to confirm previous reports that he is nowhere close to returning.

Albeit the recent disheartening developments, his fans are optimistic that they will still be able to see The Viper perform inside the squared circle probably later this year.

#2 Braun Strowman

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has been missing in action for weeks now, and was recently revealed that he went under the knife.

The Monster of all Monsters has just released an update about his condition stating that he underwent neck fusion surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama. This translates to fans not seeing him crush opponents for quite a while, as surgeries like the one he went through require a lengthy recovery time.

#1 WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre

Another WWE Superstar that has been off the TV is Drew McIntyre, and just like Charlotte Flair, he too has been out since WrestleMania 39.

Fans might recall that he slugged it out against fellow WWE Superstars Sheamus and Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at this year’s Showcase of the Immortals. The match was so intense that it, unfortunately, took a toll on him.

His injury is believed to be a minor one, as he is expected to return soon, but it’s been a couple of months already, and The Scottish Warrior is nowhere in sight.

Also, there are talks making the rounds that he could be contemplating leaving WWE or pro wrestling in general. McIntyre is one of the top-performing WWE Superstars, and his fandom will be deeply saddened if such a scenario would happen.

Poll : 0 votes