5 ways WWE can bring back Bray Wyatt on RAW

Bray Wyatt was sorely missed by the WWE Universe when he was initially released from the company in 2021, especially since countless wrestling fans loved The Fiend persona he was portraying at the time.

His return during the closing moments of last year’s Extreme Rules received a thunderous reaction from the crowd, indicating that fans had longed for his return. Unfortunately, just as when everything was going fine, the WWE Superstar got sidelined due to an undisclosed physical issue.

However, rumors about his comeback are making the rounds as of late, and his fans are hyped up hearing the reports. If he does return, how would WWE reintroduce Wyatt to the fandom?

#5. Pick-up from where Bray Wyatt left off

Fans might recall that Bray Wyatt was introduced alongside the mysterious masked character known as Uncle Howdy. WWE could just pick up from where they left off and carry on with the gimmick, where they can make a new storyline out of it.

In line with this, the last time fans saw Wyatt was during his feud with Bobby Lashley. WWE can stir up a new angle for them to reignite their rivalry on RAW.

#4. Challenging Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Recently crowned WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins is like a moving target right now as fellow WWE Superstars are out to get that gold around his waist. This week’s episode of RAW saw The Architect successfully defend his title against Judgment Day's Damian Priest.

After the match, he had a stare-down with another Judgment Day member, Finn Bálor. It may well seem that Rollins has another challenger in the form of the inaugural WWE Universal Champion.

Now that Rollins is keeping his promise of being a hard-working champion, the champ would certainly not mind facing Bray Wyatt once again in the squared circle. The two WWE Superstars had a lengthy feud back in 2019, and if they cross paths again, it is expected to be another banger of a rivalry.

#3. Forming an alliance with either Liv Morgan or the tandem of Isla Dawn and Alba Frye

Back when he was billed as his alter ego, The Fiend, Bray Wyatt used his otherworldly powers to make Alexa Bliss his ally. This unholy alliance made them a formidable pair as they wreaked havoc on WWE’s main roster.

If Wyatt makes a comeback now, a reunion between him and Little Miss Bliss won’t be possible since it was revealed that Bliss is pregnant. To that end, if he opts to team up with another WWE Superstar, he could tap the services of either Liv Morgan or the recently drafted tag team of Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

The former SmackDown Women’s Champion was seen to seemingly spiral down into madness after losing the aforementioned title to Ronda Rousey. Something that was seen in Bliss during her alliance with Wyatt.

As for Dawn and Fyre, they could do a gimmick akin to The Shining’s infamous twins in the event Wyatt recruits them upon his return.

#2. Getting acquainted with Cody Rhodes

There’s no denying that Cody Rhodes is the top babyface of WWE, not to mention one of the promotion’s hottest Superstars. He is currently in a feud with Brock Lesnar, and they are likely to face again in a rubber match at this year’s SummerSlam.

Bray Wyatt entering the picture after the above-mentioned feud wraps up could be another avenue in reintroducing the Superstar. It would be interesting to see how things would go down between them by the time they meet, as this would be the first time they meet since Rhodes’ return to the promotion.

#1. Bray Wyatt returning as The Fiend

Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend persona was well received by the WWE Universe when it got introduced in 2019. Sadly, due to budget cuts caused by the global health crisis, Wyatt was initially released from his contract, effectively ending the gimmick and its storyline.

Come 2022, Wyatt would make a comeback. However, the feared alter ego that he was also known for was nowhere to be seen. Instead, Fans were treated to another masked character known as Uncle Howdy, who fans believed to be Wyatt’s real-life kin - Bo Dallas.

Recent rumors suggest that Wyatt could be reverting to his otherworldly character upon his return. This is reportedly due to the Mountain Dew-sponsored Pitch Black match receiving mixed reviews from both fans and critics. In line with this, The Fiend was so popular at the time that the merchandise over at the WWE Store was selling like pancakes.

