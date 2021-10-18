5 feuds for Brock Lesnar following Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar made his WWE return at SummerSlam in August 2021. The Beast Incarnate hadn't been seen on WWE TV since his WWE Championship defeat to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. He made an immediate impact by having a stare-down with the Universal Champion, Roman Reigns.

Lesnar is set to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the title on 21st October. He will try to stop the reign of The Head of the Table, who has been dominating SmackDown since the summer of 2020. Reigns' legal counsel, Paul Heyman, is caught in the middle, which has made for interesting storytelling.

Whether he walks out as Universal Champion or not, let's take a look at five feuds for Brock Lesnar following Crown Jewel.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs. Edge

Brock Lesnar is now a free agent when it comes to the WWE brand split. Essentially, he can do whatever wants, when he wants, on any brand. This opens a lot of possibilities when it comes to future feuds.

One feud that stands out is between Brock Lesnar and the Rated R Superstar, Edge. The two have never faced each other one-on-one at a televised event. The two have collided on a house show run in 2002, but that's all. It's about time we got a dream match between the two.

Edge was forced to retire from the ring in 2011 but made his shocking return during the men's Royal Rumble match in 2020. A year after Edge's retirement, in 2012, Lesnar returned to WWE following his departure in 2004. It seemed like we sadly missed the boat on the feud.

Now, Edge is healthy and delivering exceptional matches at a high level, and Lesnar is still on his tour of destruction. It would be a crime if we weren't able to see a feud between the two. Edge would no doubt tear Lesnar down in one promo and have plenty to say to him.

The story writes itself. Edge is still vulnerable because of past injuries, and Brock is a beast that could immediately end Edge's career with his bare hands. Too many German Suplexes could be one too many for the WWE Hall of Famer, and Lesnar could exploit that. Even though Brock is currently performing as a face, he still has that streak of not caring.

Rated R Superstar vs. The Beast Incarnate. It just has to happen at some point.

