5 Feuds for Cody Rhodes following SummerSlam

At SummerSlam, Cody Rhodes ended his rivalry against Brock Lesnar. In doing so, he earned the respect of the entire WWE Universe. For months, The American Nightmare was in a feud with The Beast Incarnate. Before SummerSlam, the duo competed twice and won one bout each.

The trilogy at SummerSlam was supposed to be the deciding bout, and Rhodes' victory put him on the top. Lesnar also acknowledged him by shaking and raising his hand.

Now that Rhodes has completed his rivalry against Lesnar, it s left to be seen against whom he will feud. This article will look at five superstars Cody Rhodes can feud with on Monday Night RAW.

#5. Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

This week on RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to take on Judgment Day. While the babyfaces won a hard-fought battle, the Japanese wrestler turned heel after the match as he kicked Rollins and left the ring.

Based on what happened, the World Heavyweight Champion will look for revenge. However, if WWE chooses to book a feud between Rhodes and Nakamura, it would be fresh to watch.

Not only will the feud help Rhodes to establish himself as a bigger babyface, but it will also do wonders for Nakamura.

#4. Damian Priest (The Judgment Day)

The feud between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor never seems to be over. However, this has left Damian Priest without a rivalry. While the latter has competed in tag team matches on RAW, he does not have an active storyline. However, this could change in the coming weeks on RAW.

WWE could book a potential feud between Cody Rhodes and Damian Priest. It would also make sense, considering The American Nightmare recently faced Judgment Day on RAW.

Priest feuding with Rhodes will not only help him have a rivalry but also aid him by providing him practice before he cashes in his Money in the Bank.

#3. Drew McIntyre

At SummerSlam 2023, Drew McIntyre challenged Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. While the former gave the match his best shot, The Ring General eventually racked up the win and ended the feud. Considering Chad Gable is next in line to challenge for the IC Title, McIntyre is without a rivalry.

This is where he could potentially turn heel and involve himself in a rivalry against Cody Rhodes. Throughout his career, McIntyre has done a great job in playing heel.

Hence, this turn and a feud with Rhodes could benefit both superstars.

#2. Gunther

The Intercontinental Champion Gunther seems to be on track to break Honky Tonk Man's record of being the longest reigning IC Champion. While Chad Gable is set to challenge Gunther and stop him from breaking the record, many believe the Alpha Academy leader will fall short.

If that's the case, WWE could look to book Cody Rhodes against Gunther. After all, the Austrian has already become the longest-reigning IC Champion of the decade. And if Gunther drops the title to Rhodes, there is no shame in it.

He could move to a potential rivalry with Lesnar, whereas Rhodes can hold the IC Title and prepare for a major title push later in the year.

#1. Seth Rollins

Among all champions in WWE, Seth Rollins has been a true fighting champion. Since winning the World Heavyweight Title at Night of Champions, Rollins has defended his belt multiple times. Assuming that his rivalry with Finn Balor ended at SummerSlam, this could open a potential window for Cody Rhodes.

While Rhodes has always shown interest in chasing Roman Reigns' title, winning the World Heavyweight Championship could also mean a lot to him. Also, this feud can develop into something big, considering that Rhodes and Rollins have had some history.

