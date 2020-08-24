5 feuds Dominik Mysterio must have in WWE after SummerSlam

This year's WWE SummerSlam event was momentous from start-to-finish. One of the biggest highlights from the pay-per-view revolved around Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio's Street Fight, which was met with highly positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

It is rare that a son or daughter of a well-known figure in the pro wrestling industry succeeds in their first WWE match in a big way, but Dominik has proven to be an exception.

Even though he lost to the Monday Night Messiah at the aforementioned event, the match as a whole was perfect in terms of storytelling.

Dominik is only 23 years old at the moment, so he has a long way to go. In the meantime, let's take a look at five feuds Dominik Mysterio must have in WWE after SummerSlam 2020.

#5 King Corbin

See it's videos like this that leave me conflicted...



I hate King Corbin the character with his crown and scepter...



But then I love King Corbin the chef with all these different meats... https://t.co/Y6NZsCcWwQ — The Mighty (@JamTheMighty) August 22, 2020

It's not the most interesting news when an up-and-coming WWE superstar gets involved in a feud with King Corbin.

There is nothing wrong with Corbin in general, but his character keeps getting involved in feuds with WWE Superstars for long periods, which is why the momentum of any babyface is affected.

On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio isn't an "edgy" babyface who can call out King Corbin's shenanigans in entertaining ways. Somehow, Dominik is a clean-cut babyface who has managed to get over with the fans in an organic way.

So the huge contrast between Corbin and Dominik's characters would make up for a short and interesting feud in WWE. It would also serve as a good starter feud for Dominik as King Corbin is a unique Superstar who can suffer consecutive losses and still manage to stay relevant.

Aug. 25, 2002 - Rey Mysterio loses his SummerSlam debut

Aug. 23, 2020 - Dominik loses his SummerSlam debut



Don't worry @35_Dominik, your dad lost his first #SummerSlam match and he did just fine 🐐 pic.twitter.com/ddKt0VOjsJ — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) August 24, 2020

Sure, both Superstars are on separate brands, but WWE's brand split rules are broken every now and then, so it shouldn't be a huge problem to come up with a way to make this feud happen.