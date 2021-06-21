5 Feuds for Drew McIntyre outside of the WWE Championship after Hell in a Cell 2021

Drew McIntyre is officially out of the WWE Championship picture after 16 months. Ever since he won the Royal Rumble in late January 2020, Drew McIntyre has been involved with the industry's most prestigious prize. Since then, he has held the title for a little over 300 days over two reigns.

There's no doubt that Drew McIntyre was WWE's best and most reliable superstar in 2020. In the pandemic era, where several superstars took long breaks, Drew McIntyre was the star that WWE needed him to be and carried the company for a good part of 2020.

Drew McIntyre lost the WWE title to Randy Orton first before regaining it a few weeks later. On the second occasion, The Miz cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase to capture the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre went on to pursue the WWE title against Bobby Lashley, something that finally ended at Hell in a Cell 2021. The main event stipulated that if Drew McIntyre lost, he wouldn't be able to challenge for the WWE Championship as long as Bobby Lashley held the title.

Although the incredible main event had an underwhelming finish, it was the right outcome. Drew McIntyre needs time away from the WWE Championship and it would do him no favors to make fans tired of him right before they return.

Here are a few feuds for Drew McIntyre outside of the WWE Championship:

#5. Keith Lee - A good welcoming-back feud from Drew McIntyre

Keith Lee and Drew McIntyre crossed paths in late 2020 and early 2021

This seems to be the least-likeliest feud on the list, so we'll start with it. The status of Keith Lee's WWE return is still unknown, as is the reason why he's been away for nearly half a year now.

If he were to return soon, then a babyface vs babyface feud against Drew McIntyre wouldn't be a bad idea. If WWE wants to take their time developing Lee's character, then a heel turn by attacking Drew McIntyre would be a great way to make an impact.

It would be a feud that could elevate both superstars. It doesn't have to be long either. A program culminating at SummerSlam would be a suitable spot for both men. Lee and McIntyre wrestled each other on RAW in early 2021, with the latter retaining the WWE title before getting confronted by Goldberg.

Edited by Jack Cunningham