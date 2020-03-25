5 Feuds for Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 36

A Royal Rumble feud revisited, and a rematch from 2002 against a WWE Hall of Famer could be on the cards for Lesnar.

Lesnar could move on to a new feud after his match against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Lesnar will face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship for the fourth time since winning it last year on SmackDown at WrestleMania 36. The Beast will face the 2020 men's Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre, who also eliminated Lesnar at the Royal Rumble PPV earlier this year.

The feud between Lesnar and McIntyre has been an exciting one, with the Scottish Psychopath getting a big push from WWE's creative team over the last few weeks. It's quite certain that the feud will end at The Show of Shows, and both McIntyre and Lesnar will move on to new feuds regardless of the title changing hands or not.

The next big PPV is SummerSlam later on this year in August, which could possibly be where Lesnar defends his title next. Who could the WWE Champion face after Drew McIntyre?

Let's take a look at 5 feuds for Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 36:

#5 AJ Styles

AJ Styles, the former WWE Champion, will face off against The Undertaker at The Show of Shows, a first-ever match between the two Superstars. Styles, who turned heel last year, has feuded with the likes of Humberto Carrillo, Cedric Alexander, and Randy Orton, to name a few.

Styles is in the latter part of his career and there's a likelihood that he will face off against some legends and have some meaningful feuds in the months and years to come. Styles could face off against Lesnar, whom he faced earlier at Survivor Series 2017, where Lesnar was the Universal Champion and Styles the WWE Champion.

Lesnar and Styles put on a good 15-minute match, but fans have been yearning for a proper feud between the two Superstars. Both Superstars are heels, but that shouldn't be a hindrance in making this feud must-watch TV. Styles may be smaller than Lesnar, which is an advantage that the WWE Champion has, but Styles has his two OC buddies, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, which could level proceedings.

1 / 5 NEXT