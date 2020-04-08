5 Feuds for Brock Lesnar away from the title picture

Brock Lesnar lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36

Is he finally set to have a few non-title feuds following his defeat?

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar faced Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Championship and he was defeated clean in just four-and-a-half minutes. Given that it was the main event of WrestleMania, we expected to see a reasonably long match or one that was shy of 17-20 minutes.

However, WWE decided to get it over with as soon as possible and Drew McIntyre, unfortunately, had his coronation in an empty arena. While the safety of people is far more important than hurt feelings of a few wrestlers, one can only imagine being in McIntyre's shoes.

We hope to see Lesnar and the WWE Champion have a long rematch to main-event a big event such as SummerSlam. However, given that Brock Lesnar lost the World Championship for the second WrestleMania in a row, things are going to be interesting, as he could have a non-title feud for the first time.

Here are five possible opponents for him following his WWE title loss at WrestleMania 36.

#5. Bobby Lashley

Could Bobby Lashley finally get his dream match?

Bobby Lashley has openly admitted that he returned to WWE in 2018 to eventually face Brock Lesnar. While he thought that was the direction they were going in around August 2018, he revealed his disappointment over WWE choosing to go with Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar instead. One can't blame him, especially since he beat Roman Reigns clean at the previous PPV before losing to him eight days later in a #1 contender's match.

While Lashley lost clean to Aleister Black at WrestleMania 36, there's still a high possibility of rebuilding him into a legitimate opponent for Brock Lesnar. They could easily have a non-title match that could headline a PPV.

The dream match has to happen at some point and it's a good time to pull the trigger.

