5 Feuds for new RAW Women's Champion Asuka

The new RAW Women's Champ

The dynamic of the RAW women's division was shaken up after Money in the Bank. Asuka had claimed the briefcase and was set to confront Becky Lynch the next night on RAW. But before the two ladies could renew their heated rivalry, Lynch dropped the bombshell that the Money in the Bank ladder match was for the title and not just a future shot at it. She was pregnant and had to relinquish the belt.

To everyone's delight, Asuka finally became RAW Women's Champion after several hard years of work. She has long been one of the best overall performers in WWE (and the best female performer in my opinion) and could now add the RAW Women's Championship to her resume.

Now that she's the new titleholder, the landscape of the division shifts greatly. Does Asuka maintain her heel persona? Is she still allied with her tag team partner in the Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane? Does she shift her persona a bit due to the circumstances that made her champion? Whatever the case may be, it won't be long before someone comes gunning for the Empress of Tomorrow. Here are five feuds for the new RAW Women's Champion, Asuka.

#5 Ruby Riott

Three of Ruby Riott's last offerings have been unfortunate as we have seen her get easily dispatched at Elimination Chamber while also losing twice to Liv Morgan. This is a woman who was the leader of the Riott Squad before she suffered an injury. Circumstances have obviously changed things greatly but Ruby is an underrated talent that could do more if given the chance.

She would need to be built back up because she's towards the bottom of the division currently due to how she's been booked. Asuka is going to need some challengers and since Riott has been off TV for a few weeks, she could undergo a slight transformation of some sort.

Maybe she gets darker or maybe she gets more vicious. But if Asuka is going to be a face champion now, she's going to need a line of heel challengers. Riott could easily be one of those future challengers.