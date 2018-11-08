5 Feuds For Nikki Cross Ahead Of WrestleMania 35

Here are the 5 best rivalries the WWE could book Nikki Cross in right now

The November 6th, 2018 episode of SmackDown Live truly was an interesting one in many ways.

Perhaps one of the biggest talking points which emerged from the show, is about the long-awaited main roster debut of "NXT's Twisted Sister" Nikki Cross.

Cross is widely regarded as one of the most explosive athletes on the entire WWE roster today, and earned critical acclaim in the professional wrestling industry for her portrayal of the deranged SAnitY member on the NXT brand.

Well, after Cross' insane matchup against reigning SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch -- the WWE Universe seems to be a bit confused as to what the future holds for Cross. The WWE has a potential breakout star on their hands, and judging by the thunderous reaction she received on her main roster debut, this "star" isn't fading anytime soon.

However, as always, the WWE has to book Cross wisely, lest she loses her momentum like Asuka unfortunately did after coming over to the main roster from NXT. Today, we take a special look at the likeliest feuds that WWE could present us with, featuring Nikki Cross!

#5 Nikki Cross vs. Becky Lynch

All signs point towards Nikki Cross attacking Becky Lynch at Survivor Series 2018

Most fans may recall Kevin Owens' memorable main roster debut which took place on the 18th of May, 2015, when KO answered then-United States Champion John Cena's "Open Challenge" for the title. Owens would go on to have a great feud with Cena, however, it was "Super-Cena" who eventually won the rivalry.

Similarly, we've now witnessed Nikki Cross make her main roster debut against SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch. In Owens' case, the WWE smartly booked him to end his debut segment by delivering a vicious beat-down to Cena -- Whereas in Cross' case, she ended up losing to Lynch.

Most people may think that's a bad sign, right? Wrong! Despite losing to Lynch on SmackDown Live, Cross was booked to look incredibly strong throughout the match, and this in turn indicates that the WWE could give us a feud between Cross and Lynch in the days to come...When Lynch faces RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series this November 18th, Cross could either attack Lynch, or go crazy as she generally does and attack both Lynch and Rousey!

Thereby, neither Lynch nor Rousey has to take a clean loss, and Cross could start her rivalry with Lynch over the SmackDown Women's Title -- culminating in a match at the TLC PPV which takes place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California on December 16th...

