5 Feuds for Roman Reigns on his WWE return

Roman Reigns could revisit a couple of his past rivalries once he makes his WWE return.

Who will The Big Dog face off against when he returns to Smackdown?

Everyone is eagerly waiting for Roman Reigns to make his return

It feels like Roman Reigns has been away from WWE for an entire lifetime, and while it's safe to say that the company haven't exactly missed him, he is almost certain to be put straight back into the main event scene when he does eventually return.

Reigns brings a certain level of legitimacy to the show he is on, and whether you are a fan of The Big Dog or not, you cannot deny that he is one of WWE's top guys.

Roman Reigns decided to take some time off from the company to focus on his health during the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. On top of Reigns health being a big concern, his wife recently gave birth to twins and he wants to make sure his family is as protected as possible during these uncertain times.

Some people won't like it, but Roman Reigns is a bonafide star and deserves to be around the top of the card after all of his dedication and persistence. We could still be looking at a good few months before Reigns makes his way back to SmackDown or RAW, and there will certainly be a whole host of WWE Superstars just itching to step in the ring with The Big Dog.

So who exactly will WWE position Roman Reigns against when he makes his long awaited return? There is certainly no shortage of worthy candidates, but it will be most interesting to see whether he is entered into a fresh, new feud from day one or if he will be starting off against a familiar foe to ease him back into full time competition.

With all of that said, join us as we take a look at some of the best options for Roman Reigns to face off against when he eventually steps back into the squared circle.

Racism is wrong. There is no grey area here. IT IS WRONG. Teach your kids this everyday, so we can rid ourselves and our future of this life ending disease. #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod #BlacklivesMaters — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) May 30, 2020

#5 Roman Reigns vs 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Enter caption

Let's start off with the most obvious option, 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt.

Depending on when Roman Reigns eventually returns to WWE, we may well have a new Universal Champion for him to challenge. Wyatt is currently locked in a feud with the reigning champion Braun Strowman, so depending on how things play out this offers up two potential feuds. You can bet your life that The Big Dog will target whoever is holding the Championship when he makes his way back.

Reigns and Wyatt have a lot of history between them, dating back to their days with The Shield and The Wyatt Family respectively, plus this feud offers the potential for another fantastic Firefly Funhouse match as seen at WrestleMania 36.

These two can tear the house down and if is set in the unique setting of The Firefly Fun House match, it could be a treat for the WWE Universe as well.

Never meet you heroes kids, I have waited so long#Wrestlemania36 pic.twitter.com/sHQmTFPgZ9 — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) April 4, 2020

