5 feuds Kevin Owens could have after he is done with Shane McMahon

Owens could become the face of Smackdown.

Over the past few weeks, Kevin Owens has become one of the biggest babyfaces in the entire WWE. His 'pipebomb' promo on Shane McMahon and the excessive TV time he takes has sparked a lot of buzz amongst the WWE fans. Owens has been kicked out of SmackDown multiple times, only to re-enter the arena and give the boss a Stunner. It is eerily similar to a certain Texas Rattlesnake, who made the WWF his own.

KO could be on course to become the face of SmackDown, as it enters the five-year Fox deal in October. The former Universal Champion was supposed to be the good guy earlier, even becoming a replacement for Big E in the New Day. However, external circumstances forced him to turn heel and challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. After a short run as a heel on the Blue brand, Kevin Owens is back as a face.

He is currently feuding with Shane McMahon which will most likely lead to a match at SummerSlam, hopefully with a 'Loser Leaves Town' stipulation. After that, Owens' schedule is presumably open. One thing is for certain, he should constantly be in hot programs to capitalise on his huge momentum. He has all the tools to be an incredible babyface, but it is up to WWE to give him an enticing follow-up beyond the Shane O'Mac feud.

Here are five possible superstars Kevin Owens could feud with after he is done with Shane McMahon.

#5. Buddy Murphy

Murphy demanded KO to keep his name out of his mouth.

This would not be a very long feud, nor would it lead to a pay-per-view match. However, Buddy Murphy could really do with an interesting storyline. He has hardly made an appearance on SmackDown since joining the Blue brand during the Superstar Shakeup and was name-dropped by Kevin Owens during a couple of promos.

The former Cruiserweight Champion demanded Owens to "keep my name out of your mouth" so maybe, this may work as a solid introduction for him on the main roster. There is no way he would beat KO, but a strong TV match would do really well for him. It's about time that WWE starts utilising more names on their weekly broadcasts.

