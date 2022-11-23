5 feuds for Ronda Rousey following WWE Survivor Series 2022: The Queen returns, a short-lived alliance

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series Wargames in Boston, Massachusetts.

Shotzi earned the title shot by winning a Six-Pack Challenge on a recent edition of the blue brand. Rousey will enter the match as the heavy favorite to win and retain the title.

Listed below are five feuds for Ronda Rousey following WWE Survivor Series WarGames if she wins.

#5. Natalya

Nattie @NatbyNature diamonds are made under pressure🖤 diamonds are made under pressure🖤 https://t.co/x3SPAsokWv

Shayna Baszler battled Natalya on a recent episode of WWE SmackDown, while Ronda Rousey was ringside for the match. The Queen of Harts put up a good fight, but in the end, Baszler was able to pick up the victory with the Kirifuda Clutch.

After the match, Ronda instructed Shayna to inflict more punishment, and the Queen of Spades obliged. Baszler caught Natalya with a knee to the face and legitimately busted open her nose. Natalya will likely want revenge on both Shayna and Rousey when she returns to the blue brand.

#4. Raquel Rodriguez

Raquel Rodriguez has arguably been floundering on the main roster since her arrival, and a feud with the champion may be just what she needs. Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Aliyah, only to lose them to Damage CTRL two weeks later.

After Aliyah was injured, Raquel was paired with Shotzi in a tag team. It would make sense for Rousey to defeat Shotzi at Survivor Series and Raquel to be the next challenger for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

#3. Xia Li

Xia Li confronted Emma after she answered Ronda Rousey's Open Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship on the October 28 episode of the blue brand. Emma gave the champion everything she could handle but, in the end, tapped out after being caught in an armbar.

Li taunted Emma backstage the following week during a backstage segment on WWE SmackDown. She claimed that all Emma did was prove that she was weak in her loss to Rousey.

Xia hasn't been seen on television since the backstage segment on November 4, so perhaps she is vigorously training to challenge the champion in the weeks ahead.

#2. Shayna Baszler

Shayna Baszler has made a smart decision and has aligned herself with Ronda Rousey for the time being. The Baddest Woman on the Planet has established a new heel attitude and appears determined to make sure the rest of the women in the locker room fear her as the champion.

Baszler provides excellent backup for the champion but could pick the perfect time to strike in the weeks ahead. The Queen of Spades has an MMA background and would make an interesting opponent for the Baddest Woman on the Planet if their alliance were to go south.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are set to battle Shotzi and Raquel this Friday on WWE SmackDown.

#1. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC



May 8th Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey ‘I Quit’ match CONFIRMED for BacklashMay 8th Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey ‘I Quit’ match CONFIRMED for BacklashMay 8th 🔥 https://t.co/DmTutVChqk

Charlotte Flair lost to Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania Backlash and hasn't appeared on WWE television since. The SmackDown Women's division is thin at the moment, but the return of The Queen would instantly fix that.

Ronda Rousey recently turned heel and has begun mocking the crowd. Charlotte's character has always been more entertaining as a heel, but maybe the 36-year-old will return to a hero's welcome this time around.

However, all scenarios will only depend on whether Rousey will emerge victorious against Shotzi at Survivor Series.

Who do you think should challenge Ronda Rousey if she were to overcome Shotzi at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Did you know Macho Man confronted a WWE Hall of Famer for looking at Elizabeth? Details here.

Poll : 0 votes