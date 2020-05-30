5 Feuds WWE may be planning for the second half of 2020

Could we see the Money in the Bank briefcase being on the line soon?

The year 2020 has not been a conventional one by any means for the world and it's been no different for WWE. Vince McMahon and co. have had to deal with some serious bottlenecks in their bid to bring regular programming to the WWE Universe week in and week out.

Irrespective of what's happened in the last few months, WWE has managed to churn some great storylines. The build-up to Edge vs. Randy Orton and the eventual match at WrestleMania 36 was brilliant. So was the crowning of Drew McIntyre as WWE Champion.

WWE gets 'creative'

For what it's worth, the prevalent situation has made the WWE thinktank bring their A-Game to the table and as a result, we've seen some brilliant cinematic matches such as the Boneyard Match come to life.

Given that we're almost halfway through 2020, we're looking ahead and pondering about what WWE might have in store for us in the coming months. So without further ado, let's look at the five feuds that the company might be planning for the second half of this year.

#5 Otis vs AJ Styles

Let's start with a feud that I'm really sure will happen sometime this year because all the elements are simply in place.

If you watched the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this year, you know that Otis winning the briefcase was just an instance of being in the right place at the right time. AJ Styles was the one who had actually retrieved the briefcase but fumbled it as it dropped into the hands of the Heavy Machinery member. That's a storyline for you right there.

Many viewers at the time, including some of the folks at Sportskeeda, had raised their eyebrows about the technicality of this win for Otis. So when the time is right, expect WWE to pit The Phenomenal One against Otis with the Money in the Bank contract on the line. The fact that Styles was traded to SmackDown from RAW makes this feud easier for WWE to put together.

No one has heard from @WWEAleister or @reymysterio, @BaronCorbinWWE is running from the law, @WWEDanielBryan is still rearranging furniture in the office, and I was CHEATED out of #MITB by @otiswwe! A travesty! #WWERaw — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) May 11, 2020

Both men currently have their hands full. Otis is teaming with his peach Mandy Rose to deal with Dolph Ziggler and Sonya Deville while Styles is trying to win the Intercontinental Championship for the first time. This is why this angle seems more plausible a couple of months from now. Moreover, a feud with The Phenomenal will certainly improve Otis' stock.