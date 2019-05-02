5 feuds WWE teased but didn't go ahead with

Kishan Prasad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.80K // 02 May 2019, 18:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Beast has missed out on quite a few matches

WWE has this habit of getting its fans super excited about a feud but never going ahead with it. We as fans can only wait and hope that WWE pulls the trigger on such feuds one day. Until then, we will have to let our imagination run wild about these matches and the build surrounding them.

Also read: 4 Reasons why Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles shouldn't happen

The feuds listed in this piece would have easily pulled in crowds to tune in given the star status of the Superstars involved. WWE certainly must have had its reasons for not going ahead with these rivalries but this is a throwback to the matches that could have been.

#5 Brock Lesnar vs Bray Wyatt

This match would have been intriguing

This match was teased in the 2016 Royal Rumble match when the Wyatt Family teamed up to neutralize and eliminate Brock Lesnar. Wyatt was supposed to face Lesnar at Roadblock later, but due to reasons, Harper was added to the match. Lesnar walked out victorious but Wyatt was a mere spectator in this handicap match.

If the names of Lesnar and Wyatt aren't enough to excite WWE fans over the globe, imagine the promos involving Paul Heyman and Bray Wyatt. When Heyman has a mic, the crowd invested in what he has to say. Bray Wyatt is another individual who has the same crowd-silencing ability as Heyman. These two alone could build a match between The Beast and The Eater Of Worlds without a single showdown between the two Superstars involved and the crowd would have loved it.

If the idea of these men owning the stage doesn't excite you, then the involvement of the Wyatt family will surely do the trick. Wyatt was backed by his trusty Wyatt Family on his side when this feud was teased. An army consisting of Harper, Rowan and Strowman assisting Wyatt in playing mind games with Lesnar would make great story telling.

1 / 5 NEXT